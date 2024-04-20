Laurens/Milford rallies at home; E/M, Schenevus also win in TVL action

Apr. 19—Laurens/Milford used a fifth-inning rally to defeat Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 5-3 at home on Friday.

Trailing by one entering the bottom of the fifth, Evan Clark tied things up with an RBI double. Todd Bowen then gave L/M the lead for good with a two-run double.

Clark was the winning pitcher, striking out 13 batters in five innings. TJ O'Connor picked up the save after pitching two scoreless innings.

Max Horvath drove in a run for CV-S/SS while Kris Cade and Alex Rockwell each had two hits. Rockwell finished with seven strikeouts in four innings on the mound.

L/M (4-0) will host Schenevus on Monday while CV-S/SS (0-2) will be at home against Richfield Springs the same day.

Edmeston/Morris 6, Richfield Springs 3

Asa Dugan's dominant outing helped Edmeston/Morris defeat Richfield Springs 6-3 in Morris on Friday.

Dugan took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and struck out 18 over seven to earn the win for E/M.

Dugan and Max Bolton each doubled while Braymon Clark was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored in the win.

E/M will host Worcester on Monday while Richfield Springs will take on Heuvelton at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown Saturday.

Schenevus 15, Worcester 5

Schenevus took down rival Worcester 15-5 on the road Friday in a Tri-Valley League matchup.

Austin Tilley had a double and two RBI for the Dragons while Cody Keator and Allen Osborne each had two hits.

Tim Green was the winning pitcher, as he, Osborne and Keator combined for 12 strikeouts on the mound.

Johnny Brady went 2-for-2 at the plate for Worcester.

Schenevus (5-1) will be at Schoharie on Saturday while Worcester (1-3) will visit Edmeston/Morris next Monday.

Laurens/Milford 5, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 3

CV-S/SS ... 102 000 0 — 3 3 3

L/M ... 200 030 X — 5 3 4

CV-S/SS: Rockwell, Cade (L, 5), Cashman (5), Horvath (6) and O'Leary, Cade

L/M: Clark (W), O'Connor (S, 6) and Lawson

2B: Clark (L/M), Bowen (L/M), Horvath (CV-S/SS)

Edmeston/Morris 6, Richfield Springs 3

RS ... 000 000 3 — 3 3 3

E/M ... 000 330 X — 6 7 2

RS: Wolf (L), Dibble (5) and Bowman

E/M: Asa Dugan (W) and Max Bolton

2B: Asa Dugan (E/M), Max Bolton (E/M)

Schenevus 15, Worcester 5

S ... 331 314 X — 15 10 2

W ... 003 200 X — 5 7 7

S: T. Green (W), A. Osborne (4), C. Keator (5) and O. Green; 12 k, 3 bb, 7

W: T. Head (L), C. Land (3), L. Roof (6) and H. Griffin; 2 k, 6 bb, 10 h

2B: A. Tilley (S)

GOLF

The Cooperstown golf team defeated Adirondack 198-208 in Friday's match at Leatherstocking Golf Course.

Jackson Christman was the low shooter of the day for the Hawkeyes with a 47. Charlie Lambert followed up with a 48 while Ben Lewis and Gavin Grady shot 51 and 52, respectively.

Cooperstown will face Mount Markham next Tuesday at Cedar Lake Country Club.

Cooperstown 198, Adirondack 208 At Leatherstocking Golf Course Front 9, Par 35

Coop: Jackson Chrisman 47, Charlie Lambert 48, Ben Lewis 51, Gavin Grady 52

Ad: Jack Hutton 51, Troy Hutton 52, Sam Andrews 52, Eli Moore 53