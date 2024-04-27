Laurens/Milford holds off Edmeston/Morris 6-2 in TVL action

Apr. 26—The Laurens/Milford softball team held off Edmeston/Morris 6-2 at home on Friday in a key Tri-Valley League matchup.

Brooke Mann earned the win in the circle, striking out eight and allowing just one walk.

Belal Garlick went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI to lead the L/M offense. Bailey Rondeau and Kyrah Andrades each had two hits.

Hannah Wist finished with five strikeouts and no walks for E/M while Maeve Robinson collected two hits.

L/M (4-2 overall, 3-0 TVL) will host the Laurens Tournament on Saturday while E/M (8-2, 4-1) will be at Schenevus next Monday.

Unatego 6, Harpursville 3

Unatego used a four-run second inning to take down Harpursville at home on Friday.

Gracie Tilt had a double, two singles and a stolen base while Peyton Coleman added a single and an RBI for the Spartans.

Bailey McCoy was the winning pitcher, striking out nine over five innings while Avery James completed the six-out save.

Unatego will play in the Cobleskill Tournament Saturday while Harpursville will visit Bainbridge-Guilford the same day.

Oriskany 9, Cooperstown 4

Cooperstown fell to Oriskany 9-4 on the road Friday.

Tori France doubled and singled while Evie Baldo, Emmy Lippitt and Nina Burr each tallied hits for the Hawkeyes.

Baldo had two RBI while France and Lippitt each had one in the loss.

Cooperstown falls to 5-4 and will host Oriskany for a rematch Monday.

Alli Ferrara recorded her 500th varsity strikeout Friday in Delhi's 17-1 victory over Afton.

Ferrara also went 3-for-4 at the plate in the win. Elsewhere, Kara Ditch had three hits, while Peyton Garcia, Rebecca Verspoor and Leah Dennis each had two hits, with Verspoor's both being doubles.

Delhi (5-3) will be at Roxbury/Gilboa on Saturday.

Laurens/Milford 6, Edmeston/Morris 2

E/M ... 000 011 0 — 2 8 2

L/M ... 002 112 X — 6 10 1

E/M: Hannah Wist (L) and Kenna Buriello

L/M: Brooke Mann (W) and Bella Garlick

2B: Bella Garlick 2 (L/M)

Unatego 6, Harpursville 3

H ... 000 030 0 — 3

U ... 041 010 0 — 6

U: Bailey McCoy (W), Avery James (6,S)

2B: Gracie Tilt (U)

Oriskany 9, Cooperstown 4

Coop ... 310 000 0 — 4 5 0

O ... 003 420 X — 9 11 0

Coop: Emmy Lippitt (L) and Katie Crippen

O: Kyla Zabek (W) and Kaelyn Buehler

2B: Tori France (Coop)