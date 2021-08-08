Lauren Price secures final Great Britain gold of Games after dominating final

Lauren Price secured gold for Great Britain in the women’s middleweight category after comprehensively outboxing China’s Li Qian at the Kokugikan Arena.

Price had been stretched to her limit last time out against Nouchka Fontijn, edging out her Dutch rival on a wafer-thin split decision, but there was no such drama in Sunday afternoon’s final.

The 27-year-old from Wales was able to use her superior lateral movement to confound Li, getting in and and out of range at will and controlling the tempo throughout to claim a unanimous points win.

This was Britain’s 22nd and final gold of the Tokyo Games, cementing fourth spot in the medal table, while their six Olympic gongs in boxing is their best haul in 101 years.