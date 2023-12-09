Lauren Price: Ben Shalom backs Welshwoman to become 'multi-weight world champion'

Lauren Price is 5-0 in her pro career so far

Chris Billam-Smith v Mateusz Masternak Venue: Bournemouth International Centre Date: Sunday, 10 December Coverage: Follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app from 20:00 GMT

Ben Shalom expects Lauren Price to become a world champion in the next 12 months as the Welshwoman prepares for her sixth professional fight.

Price, 29, aims to end the year with her unbeaten record intact and faces Italy's Silvia Bortot on Sunday in Bournemouth.

Boxxer promoter Shalom says the Olympic champion and welterweight will step up to world level in 2024.

"I believe we're going to see a multi-weight world champion here," he said.

"She'll have to make a statement on Sunday. Natasha Jonas-Mikaela Mayer, the winner of that [fight], Sandy Ryan as well, Jessica McCaskill, the whole weight division is bustling with talent and Lauren believes she's the best of the lot."

Jonas defends her IBF title against American Mayer on 20 January in Liverpool, while Briton Sandy Ryan is the WBO champion.

"I believe in myself," Price said of a potential match-up with Ryan at a news conference on Friday.

"Not looking past Silvia. I'll perform on Sunday and 2024, that's when I want the big fights."

Price fights on the undercard of Chris Billam-Smith's WBO title defence against Poland's Mateusz Masternak.

It is Billam-Smith's first defence of the belt he won from Lawrence Okolie in May and the fight is being held on a Sunday as Bournemouth play at Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Englishman Billam-Smith, who has a record of 18 fights and one defeat, is a big favourite against the 36-year-old Masternak, who challenges for a world title for the first time in his 52-fight career.

"Hard, hard man. 52 fights. Had some really tough fights over the years. The fights he's lost have all been close to [Yuniel] Dorticos and Tony Bellew," Billam-Smith told 5 Live Boxing.

"He's one of those guys were not many people know him. But no-one's ever put a dent in him. I don't think he's ever been dropped in 52 fights.

"A hard, hard night's work and I'm very aware of the dangers."

Masternak (47-5) has been stopped once in his career in 2013 and said he had 10 siblings to contend with as a youngster.

"I've had a long journey in boxing," he said.

"I was born in a small village. Life in a small village is hard. I have three brothers and seven sisters so every day for me was a fight.

"People doubted me. But I know the hard work, the smart work will let me achieve my dreams."

Shalom said the fight would be a chance for Billam-Smith to prove he belongs at world level after dethroning Okolie.

"I'm expecting the very best version of myself," BIllam-Smith said.

"52 fights, never been dropped. It's an impressive feat for the level he's boxed at. But I believe that will all change on Sunday night."

