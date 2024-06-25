Lauren Hemp podcast available on all steaming platforms

The latest instalment of the Official Man City podcast is now available on all streaming platforms.

Lauren Hemp joins hosts Rob Pollard and Nedum Onuoha to discuss her life and career to date.

She discusses her early years in the game in Norwich and Bristol City before moving to the Joie Stadium and becoming one of the best wingers in world football.

Still only 23, she has packed a lot into her career already winning both the FA Cup and Continental Cup as one of Gareth Taylor‘s key figures as well as starring for England where she was crucial in the Euro 2022 success and run to the 2023 World Cup final.

The forward also talks about Steph Houghton playing a key part in her move to Manchester, her pride at receiving an MBE, an appearance on a British soap and her skills away from the game.

It’s another fascinating episode and is now available to listen to on all popular streaming platforms.

WATCH: In Conversation with Lauren Hemp | Official Man City Podcast

