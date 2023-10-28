Lauren Hemp gets Lionesses back to winning ways against Belgium

Lauren Hemp scored the winner for England after 13 minutes - Getty Images/Andrew Yates

England 1 Belgium 0

Sarina Wiegman has called for England to be more clinical in their finishing after they battled to victory over Belgium in the Women’s Nations League thanks to Lauren Hemp’s early goal.

It was a deserved success, but nowhere near as convincing as the 6-1 thrashing the Lionesses inflicted on the same opponents just eight months ago, and Wiegman said: “It was frustrating that the tempo dropped [in the second half]. It’s good that we created so many chances but at the end you want to have the quality and the connections to get the ball into the goal.”

Arguably the most positive outcome of the night came on 65 minutes when Chelsea’s Fran Kirby made her first appearance for her country after more than a year out through injury. The 30-year-old received a great reception and her return is hugely welcome for the European champions, who have missed her intelligence on the ball, her movement and her experience. Wiegman said of Kirby’s performance: “She brought what we hoped she would bring; tightness on the ball, and she was very calm in the final third.”

Fran Kirby had knee surgery in May and missed the Women's World Cup - Getty Images/Harriet Lander

Needing a victory to boost their hopes of qualifying for next summer’s Olympics on behalf of Team GB, and wanting to bounce back from last month’s defeat in the Netherlands, the hosts began on the front foot and were quickly camped in the final third as the Belgians sat in a very deep, low block.

Yet the Red Flames had started the night on top of the group following their surprise victory over the Dutch and draw with Scotland and they were also a threat to the Lionesses on the counter-attack, forcing Nottingham-born, former Leicester youth player Mary Earps into some important saves.

Nonetheless, England deservedly took the lead when Millie Bright’s header from a corner hit the far post and the rebound was volleyed in by Hemp. Despite dominating from there, England could not add to their lead.

Barcelona right-back Lucy Bronze said: “The most important thing after the loss to Holland was the three points. A clean sheet as well, we tightened up defensively and did really well at set-pieces. Goalkeepers seem to play very well against us. But equally, we need to be more clinical.”

These two sides will meet again in Leuven on Tuesday, when Wiegman will want her team to produce more finesse in the final third.

Match details

England (4-1-4-1): Earps; Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Charles; Kelly, Stanway, Toone, Hemp; Russo

Subs not used: Morgan, Hampton (gk), Kirby, Carter, Zelem, Wubben-Moy, Clinton, Daly, Le Tissier, Roebuck (gk), Park, Keating (gk)

Yellow cards:

Belgium (5-2-3): Evrard; Vangheluwe, Cayman, De Caigny, De Neve, Deloose; Missipo, Vanhaevermaet; Detruyer, Wullaert, Delacauw

Subs not used: Philtjens, Van Belle, Brackman, Wijnants, Iliano, Lemey (gk), Daniels, Blom, Fon, Janssens, Littel, Lichtfus (gk)

Yellow cards:

Referee: Lina Lehtovaara (Finland)

Attendance: TBC