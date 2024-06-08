Laurel softball team tops Bentworth to reach PIAA semifinals

Jun. 7—MONROEVILLE — The Laurel High softball team got revenge Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Spartans started strong and held on to claim a 5-3 PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal-round win over Bentworth at Gateway High School. The win avenged a 2-1 loss to the Lady Bearcats in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals.

"We were looking forward to this one. We lost that other one," Laurel coach Frank Duddy said. "It left a bad taste in our mouth.

"We hit the ball well today. (Pitcher) Autumn (Boyd) was fantastic. We played strong defense. We came ready to go."

Laurel (20-5) advances to the PIAA Class 2A semifinals to meet Neshannock (24-0) on Monday at a time and site to be determined. The Lady Lancers, who have won three consecutive WPIAL championships, moved on with a 5-0 victory over Saegertown.

"They're a very strong team. They're on top," Duddy said of Neshannock. "It's our job to come in and try and knock them off.

"Everyone is gunning for the top dog. We have our work cut out for us. We'll get back to work and get after it."

Neshannock topped WPIAL Section 1 rival Laurel twice in the regular season, 3-0 and 5-1.

"That was so long ago," Duddy said of the prior matchups. (Lady Lancers pitcher Addy Frye) no-hit us the first time. The second time, we put up some hits, but not enough.

"They're a great team, with great pitching and strong defense. We have to play ball."

Thursday's quarterfinal game started 75 minutes late because the game prior ran long.

Mayci Lang wasted little time giving the Lady Spartans the lead. Lang, the second batter of the game, laced a one-out solo homer for a 1-0 lead off Bentworth hurler Sydney Gonglik.

"When you get a little bit of breathing room, it helps Autumn," Duddy said. "She has some room to work with."

Boyd was strong through the first two innings. She recorded her 500th career strikeout in the second inning.

The Lady Spartans pushed the lead to 4-0 in the third inning, powered by four hits. Lang drove in two runs with a double. She was thrown out at third trying to take an extra base. Addie Deal delivered a solo homer for a 4-0 Laurel lead.

Lang finished with two of Laurel's seven hits. She also knocked in three runs.

"I feel like we had (Gonglik) timed up in the beginning," Duddy said. "I had a feeling we would hit well. today. We had a lot more balls in play this time.

"Mayci came to play today. You could see it in her approach at the plate. She had a couple of great plays on defense, too."

Bentworth answered right back in the bottom of the third with three runs of its own. Gonglik swatted a three-run homer to cut the deficit to 4-3.

"I was just pleased Addie's home run gave us a lot of breathing room at that point," Duddy said. "We felt we were cruising. Then Sydney's shot put them right back in it.

"We earned this victory."

Boyd provided Laurel with an insurance run with a two-out RBI double in the top of the sixth.

"I could see it almost developing," Duddy said of the game being tight in the late stages. "That run was huge; everyone could breathe a little easier. It takes the pressure off our pitcher and defense. It was good stuff."

Boyd took it from there. She retired the side in order in the seventh, striking out the first two Lady Bearcats batters and getting a game-ending groundout.

Boyd went the distance to pick up the win. She surrendered just two hits and three earned runs with three walks and 14 strikeouts.

"She kept them off balance," Duddy said of Boyd. "She changes speeds a lot. She made a mistake to Sydney and she paid for it. That was about the only mistake she made. She did fantastic job in that circle."

