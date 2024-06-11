Laurel and Neshannock set for third clash of the season at PIAA semis

Jun. 10—The Laurel High and Neshannock softball teams are still in the hunt for a PIAA crown.

The last opponent standing in their way to earn a trip to the PIAA Class 2A championship at Penn State University's Nittany Lion Softball Park is each other.

LAUREL VS. NESHANNOCK, PIAA CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL

The Lawrence County showdown is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday at Mohawk High School.

Laurel (20-5) advanced to the semifinals after defeating Bentworth, 5-3, in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal round on Thursday. The win marked redemption from the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals where the Lady Bearcats defeated Laurel, 2-1.

"The first one, where (Bentworth) walked it off in the bottom of the seventh, was heartbreaking," Laurel coach Frank Duddy said. "It was going to be hard to come back from a loss like that and it always is but these girls dug deep, reached for the champion inside and came out swinging.

"There we were again with Bentworth. (Sydney Gonglik) is a very strong pitcher and they have good hitters on that team, but the confidence level was sky-high. The girls were feeling good. Mayci Lang had her first-ever home run. That was the catalyst and that's what threw us out there. I was very proud of how they executed."

Neshannock, the WPIAL Class 2A champions, reached the semifinals after knocking off Saegertown, 5-0, in the quarterfinal round on Thursday.

"Overall, obviously, I think we did a good job. Again, we'd like to be a little more aggressive right from the start of the game and make adjustments to the pitches if we need to; just be emotionally engaged in the game right from the start," Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. "Those are some things we talked about tonight at practice that we could do better at. Eventually, we were able to string hits together and make things happen."

This will be the 10th time both teams have met since 2022. Neshannock has won the nine other games.

"That's the thing. We just do what we do. We're not going to change much about how we prepare. We're still going to do the same things," Duddy said on facing Neshannock. "We have to come out and play mistake-free softball. We can't give them extra outs. They're going to do what they're going to do. We have to come in focused and come in ready to hit the ball. We have to put pressure on their defense. Addy Frye is a pitcher that can control the game. We have to put that ball in play."

Duddy said winning a state title has been "our focus all year," adding, "We're trying to get to State College. We want to play softball at State College. That's been our goal. We talked about the WPIAL being the Holy Grail around here, but after you've won it then you see the light and this is just a step toward the bigger one. I'm sure that's where Neshannock's at."

Winning a state title isn't something new for Neshannock. Their last time claiming the PIAA Class 2A crown was in 2022 where they ended with an overall record of 26-0.

"It's very important," Lash said on winning a state title. "It's a goal that we have as soon as that WPIAL championship (game) is over and you have to shift into goal No. 3 which is to win the states. That is the highest-level goal that these kids have. A lot of the girls on this team have gotten to experience that two years ago and know how special it is. You have to be able to handle what could be potential pressure and just kind of keep the pressure off your mind and think about how exciting it is to play and be ready to play as best you can. You really just have to look at it one game at a time and you can't look past any of those games in the playoffs."

Neshannock (24-0) was denied a visit to State College last season after falling to Everett, 9-6, in the PIAA semifinal round. Lash said worries about complacency when going up against a familiar foe in the semifinals this year has been talked about.

"We may start those conversations, but it's kind of nice to hear the girls jump in and have input about last year and the feeling they had, the terrible bus ride home and the fact they just want to work hard and not have to feel that again," Lash said.

Laurel's Mayci Lang helped her team advance to the semifinals after supplying three RBIs and hitting a solo home run in the quarterfinal-round victory. Lang has a batting average of .378 with an on-base percentage of .433.

Lang has recorded 31 hits, 23 singles, seven doubles and 20 RBIs on the season.

"She's been a monster for us. She's just been a little monster," Duddy said of Lang. "She had a big game up at Cranberry. I believe she was two for three up there. She's peaking at the right time. She's full of confidence, full of drive and she's getting after it."

Laurel's Addison Deal hit a solo home run of her own in the quarterfinal game. Deal has a batting average of .507 and an on-base percentage of .576.

"We need Addie. We need Addie to hit the ball, produce and drive in runs," Duddy said. "We answered the bell down there at Gateway. She hit a monster of a home run over the center field wall. I'm just happy for her. She needed that to lift her spirits and confidence."

Deal also leads the Lady Spartans in hits (36), doubles (16), home runs (7), RBIs (39) and runs scored (31).

In the battle between pitchers, Neshannock's Addy Frye (17-0) tossed 17 strikeouts and allowed just one hit to win the quarterfinal round. She had four innings where she threw three consecutive strikeouts in the game and had no walks.

Lash said the conversations between her and Frye about facing Boyd are about "just being relaxed and not trying to overdo it," adding, "We tell her she doesn't have to strike everybody out and has her teammates behind her. We know the fielders are going to move and do their best to defend that hit. As the season has gone on, she's gotten stronger and I think she is more relaxed. She has a positive mindset and because we have conversations about various batters before a game I think she knows what she needs to do as each batter steps up to the plate."

Frye has an ERA of 0.51 with 193 strikeouts and has only allowed seven runs this season. Frye is also a threat at the plate and leads the team with a batting average of .484.

Frye also leads the team in RBIs (31) and home runs (5).

Laurel's Autumn Boyd (10-4) went the distance in the quarterfinal game and struck out 14 batters and had three walks, while surrendering two hits and three earned runs. She recorded her 500th career strikeout in the game against Bentworth.

"Autumn has been rock solid for us all year long," Duddy said. "That was a good hitting team and she shut them down. She came right at them and we had one little mistake against Sydney and she took it downtown but we bounced back from it. It would be really easy to say 'Oh, man, here we go again,' but they came back and answered. There's a lot of heart on this team. We're not giving up easy."

Boyd has an ERA of 1.09 with 163 strikeouts for the season.

Neshannock's Gabby Perod supplied two RBIs in the quarterfinal win on Thursday.

"What I see when she gets up to bat is a pretty relaxed batter," Lash said of Perod. "She just knows what her job is and that's to hit a ball and hit it as possibly well as she can...She's really been locked in and basically has been on in any pitching we face. Hopefully, she just continues with that mindset."

Perod, a senior, helps in directing traffic on the field from behind the plate as the catcher.

"That's where the leadership is shown," Lash said on Perod playing catcher. "She can be the director on the field. She has a loud voice they can hear and respond to. She can direct where they can throw the ball. She has a good eye and focuses on what's happening in a game in a leadership manner. She truly is one of the best catchers you're going to find in the WPIAL."

Perod, the cleanup hitter, has a batting average of .435 and an on-base percentage of .468. She has supplied Neshannock with 25 RBIs.

The stakes couldn't be higher for either Lawrence County team. Laurel looks to win the program's first-ever state title, while Neshannock aims to capture state title No. 3 and another perfect season.