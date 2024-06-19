Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference honors spring performers

The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference announced its all-conference teams in spring sports Tuesday.

In baseball, the all-conference first team in the West included pitchers Ethan Janidlo of Richland, Mason Pfeil of Bishop McCort Catholic, and Nate Whysong of Chestnut Ridge; catcher Easton Semelsberger of Penn Cambria; infielders Ty Decker of Bedford, Pfeil of Bishop McCort Catholic, Grady Snyder of Central Cambria and Jake Yatsky of Forest Hills; outfielders Preston Farabaugh of Penn Cambria, Luke Raho of Richland, Xander Richardson of Forest Hills; and utility player Jonathan Delia of Bishop McCort Catholic.

The second team consisted of pitchers Braden Flowers of Somerset, Owen Harringer of Central Cambria and Chase Williamson of Forest Hills; catcher Calen Miller of Somerset; infielders Flowers, Caden Gibbons of Penn Cambria, Janidlo of Richland, and Tyler Orris of Forest Hills; outfielders Brock Beppler of Bishop McCort Catholic, Gage Ruddek of Forest Hills, and Nate Whysong of Chestnut Ridge; and utility player Gaston Watkins of Bishop Carroll Catholic.

Honorable mention picks were Grant Casses and Luke Repko of Bishop Carroll Catholic; Connor Serenko of Central Cambria; Kaden Christ and Bryce Roberts of Forest Hills; Brock Kobal of Greater Johnstown; Caden Roberts and Dom Shank of Richland; Carter Dunmyer and Lane Lambert of Somerset; and Bryce Goodman of Westmont Hilltop.

Area players on the LHAC West softball all-conference first team included pitchers Avery Smiach of Forest Hills, Britni Motter of Chestnut Ridge and Rowyn Ruddek of Central Cambria; catcher Mylee Gdula; infielders Maya Wingard of Chestnut Ridge, Sophia Burke of Richland, Zoey Lynch of Westmont Hilltop, and Sophia Rabatin of Penn Cambria; outfielders Jenna Mauck of Chestnut Ridge, Madison Emerick of Forest Hills, and Nichole Shippey of Chestnut Ridge; and utility player Aubrey Ruddek of Central Cambria.

The West second team included area pitchers Patty Wagner of Penn Cambria, Emma Byers of Bedford and Belle Toth of Bishop McCort Catholic; catcher Katie Scott of Central Cambria; infielders Morgan Gdula, Ana Spangler and Aivah Maul of Forest Hills, and Keira Link of Central Cambria; outfielders Katie George of Central Cambria, Emily Pratt of Bedford and Quinn Kuzmiak of Westmont Hilltop; and utility player Emma Callihan of Chestnut Ridge.

The West’s area honorable mention players include Greater Johnstown Dex Felder, Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Alicia Heinrich, Chestnut Ridge’s Grace Lazor, Bedford’s Bailey Mickle and Emily Pratt and Somerset’s Riley Wiencek.

The LHAC area athletes on the first team in boys track and field include Penn Cambria’s Josh Stolarski (200, 400), Richland’s Logan Gossard (pole vault), Richland’s Dugan Chase (javelin), and Central Cambria’s Christian Vasil (shot put).

Area first-team relay squads included Richland 400-meter relay (Evan McCracken, Cody Yeager, Jude Mugerwa, Joe McAneny); and Bedford 1600-meter relay (Cole Taylor, Jon Gresh, Joseph Brallier, A.J. Koontz).

The LHAC area athletes on the second team in boys track and field included Richland’s McCracken (100), Bishop McCort Catholic’s Shakile Ferguson (400), Bedford’s Gresh (800), Central Cambria’s Dom Kuntz (1600, 3200), Richland’s Henry Levander (110 hurdles), Bedford’s Koontz (300 hurdles), Penn Cambria’s Carter McDermott (long jump, triple jump), Richland’s Brodie Hollis (discus), Penn Cambria’s Austin Gray (javelin), Bedford’s 400-meter relay (Ethan Yokum, Cole Taylor, Carson Lynch, Cameron Beck), Richland’s 1600-meter relay (Evan Beglin, Jude Mugerwa, McCracken, McAney), and Bedford’s 3200-meter relay (Taylor, Gresh, Joe Brallier, Henry Redinger).

The area athletes on the LHAC girls track and field first team are Somerset’s Kamryn Ross (100, 200), Bedford’s Chloe May (1600, 3200), Forest Hills’ Mylee Glessner (100 hurdles), Bedford’s Katie McDevitt (high jump), Richland’s Karsyn Ford (pole vault), Richland’s Sasha Garnett (shot put, discus), Somerset’s 400-meter relay (Ross, Abigail Urban, Rihanna Hillegass, Abigail Ledney), and Central Cambria’s 3200-meter relay (Morgan Brandis, Alaina Long, Abigail Sheehan, Alaina Sheehan).

The area second-team selections are Central Cambria’s Alaina Sheehan (800), Somerset’s Emily Fisher (1600), Forest Hills’ Samantha Papcunik (300 hurdles), Forest Hills’ Monica Krug (pole vault), Bedford’s Rachel Weber (discus, shot put), and Forest Hills’ 400-meter relay (Olivia McLeary, Emma Felix, Isabella Carpenter, Samantha Papcunik).

The LHAC area boys first team West Section included Bedford’s Tristen Ruffley (MVP), Richland’s Nilesh Singh, Westmont Hilltop’s Sebastian Masterson, Westmont Hilltop’s Easton Ragno, Bedford’s Nathan Clapper, Somerset’s Cornelius Grau, and Bishop McCort Catholic’s Cameron Smith.