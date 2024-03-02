Laurel girls basketball makes quick work of Canton for MHSAA Class 5A state championship

JACKSON — Canton girls basketball banked in a 3-pointer for the first basket of the MHSAA Class 5A state championship game.

But from there on, Laurel (28-3) was in command, gliding to a 40-32 victory over Canton (27-5) for the 5A title at the Mississippi Coliseum on Friday night.

It’s Laurel’s second girls basketball state championship in program history after winning in 2021. Friday was also Laurel’s 23rd consecutive win dating back to Dec. 7.

“They were hungry,” Laurel coach Sherri Cooley said. “In practice you could just tell that they really, really wanted it.”

Laurel sophomore forward Kayllis Walker was named the game’s MVP with a dominant 17 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Junior guard Mariss Ulmer added nine points.

Walker was nearly unstoppable in the semifinal win over Pontotoc, too, recording 24 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks.

“This is definitely not my peak,” Walker said. “I can go way further.”

Laurel capitalized on Canton’s errors, scoring 21 points off 21 turnovers. It also outrebounded Canton 42-27 and scored 14 second-chance points to Canton’s four.

After Canton took the 3-0 lead, Laurel responded with a 9-0 run and took a 9-5 lead into the second quarter.

That’s when Walker helped Laurel gain some separation, using her 5-foot-9 frame to snatch rebounds and wiggle away from defenders. Laurel broke out to a 26-9 lead, and Walker highlighted it with an emphatic block in the low post at the halftime buzzer.

“We didn’t score as high enough as we wanted, so we wanted to run it up and get it done,” Walker said.

Laurel led by as many as 20 points in the third quarter, but Canton found life late with an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 33-21 entering the fourth quarter.

1A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP: Blue Mountain girls basketball beats Lumberton in MHSAA Class 1A final for 1st state title

Canton was able to shrink the lead to eight points in the fourth quarter, but Laurel limited mistakes for the win.

Sophomore forward/center Shamira Morton led Canton with 20 points.

“It feels great,” Walker said. “It feels good. We won.”

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Kayllis Walker powers Laurel girls basketball to MHSAA 5A championship