Laureano brothers pitch Blue Jays to a win on opening night

May 10—It came down to the final at-bat, but the Austin Blue Jays were able to celebrate their first ever win on their first ever night as a team as they beat the Rochester Roadrunners 6-5 in Seltz Field Friday night.

Alexis Laureano finished off a four-inning save when he came up with a strikeout before forcing a game-ending fly ball to deep center after the Roadrunners had the tying run on third base with one out. Alexis came into the game after his older brother Aramis threw the first five innings.

"I told (Aramis) earlier today to do his job and I'm going to do mine and this is going to be our win," Alexis said. "I told him that people are going to talk about the brothers from the Blue Jays."

Alexis, who struck out seven, also escaped jams earlier in the night as the Roadrunners left the bases loaded in the seventh and they left runners on second and third in the sixth.

"I'm used to battling in those situations and I actually liked to play like that," Alexis said. "We came here to win and we got it. We've been waiting for this moment."

Austin (1-0 overall) scored three runs in the first inning to take an early lead and added three more runs when Miguel Castro singled in a run in the fifth.

Castro was integral to getting the Blue Jays started as a team this summer.

"There were a lot of challenges and a lot of obstacles," Castro said. "I've been working on this for about a year and it was nice to win our first game at home and have our fans supporting us."

The Blue Sox will host Wanamingo at 7:30 p.m. on May 15.

Roadrunners 0 0 1 0 1 2 0 0 1 — 5 10 2

Blue Jays 3 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 X — 6 7 3

Blue Jays pitching: Aramis Laureano (W) 5 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 2 ER, 1 K; Alexis Laureano (S) 4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 1 HBP

Blue Jays hitting: Quinn Yocom, 1-for-3, HBP; Darlin Almonte, 1-for-4, SB, BB; Yamil Ocasio, 1-for-4, 2 R, BB; Josh Molina, 3-for-5, 2 doubles, RBI, 2 R; Miguel Castro, 1-for-2, RBI, R, SB, 2 BBs; Carlos Urrieche, 0-for-3, BB; Dominic Dublin, 0-for-2, BB; Jesus Aquinieu, 0-for-2, RBI, BB, HBP; Xavier Ocasio, 0-for-4; Wilmer Ruiz, 0-for-1