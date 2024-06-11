Laura Wienroither signs new Arsenal contract

Laura Wienroither has signed a new contract with Arsenal Women, taking her into a third season with the Gunners.

The 25-year-old Austria international defender has made 47 appearances and scored one goal since she moved to the north Londoners from Hoffenheim in January 2022.

An Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury sustained in the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final against Wolfsburg in May 2023 ruled her out for much of the 2023/24 season. However, she has since made a successful return to the first team, helping Arsenal secure a 5-0 win over Bristol City on 5 April, as well as playing a crucial role in the club’s back-to-back FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup wins.

Arsenal have now confirmed that Wienroither will be staying at the club having put pen to paper on a fresh contract.

Speaking on the news of her renewal, Wienroither said: "It’s such an incredible feeling for me to put pen to paper once again for the Arsenal. I’m so happy to remain at this club and to have the opportunity to continue playing for a football team that I consider home.

"Being back on the pitch with my teammates is a feeling I can’t describe, and I can’t wait for the next season to get started."

Head coach Jonas Eidevall added: "I’m delighted that Laura has signed a new deal with us. She brings us real quality in the full-back position, while her work rate and team spirit are just as important.

"She’s worked so hard on her return to competition and I’m sure she will continue to make a big contribution to the squad moving forward."

Director of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley also said: "[The club have] all been impressed by the way Laura has worked back from serious injury, which was sustained at the end of an excellent first full season here."

The renewal of Wienroither for another season sees her join the likes of Leah Williamson, Lotte Wibben-Moy, Katie McCabe, Steph Catley, Laia Codina, Amanda Ilestedt and Teyah Golide among Arsenal's defensive options for the new campaign.