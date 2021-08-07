Laura Kraut Becomes Oldest American Woman to Win Olympic Medal Since 1904 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Laura Kraut jumped into rare territory on Saturday.

The American equestrian competitor, along with teammates Jessica Springsteen and McLain Ward, won a silver medal as part of the United States’ team jumping squad during Saturday’s final. The result made Kraut, 55, the oldest American woman to earn an Olympic medal in 117 years.

The U.S. and Sweden finished tied atop the leaderboard with eight faults after the first three groups. All three riders from each team then competed in a jump off, with the fewest faults and a potential tiebreaker of fastest combined team score determining the gold medal winner.

Kraut and her horse, Baloutinue, gave Team USA the edge with a clear round and time of 41.33 seconds. Sweden chipped away at the deficit with its final two riders and overtook the U.S. in its last run.

Kraut is now a two-time Olympic medalist. She also earned a gold medal in the team jumping event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

She still has a long way to go if she wants to become the oldest Olympic medalist of all time. That distinction is held by Sweden shooter Oscar Swahn, who won a silver medal in the running deer double-shot team event at 72 years old.

