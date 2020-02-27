Laura Kenny makes U-turn over team pursuit appearance at World Championships saying shoulder feels 'fine'

Laura Kenny opted against surgery on her shoulder so she could compete at the world championships - AFP

Laura Kenny will ride in the first round of the women’s team pursuit at the Berlin track world championships on Thursday despite saying last week she would not be able to cope with the discipline’s physical demands due to a broken shoulder.

Kenny, the four-time Olympic champion, fractured and displaced her scapula in a crash at a UCI Track World Cup event in Milton, Canada, almost exactly one month ago.

Although she got up to finish the race, she cannot remember doing so, and it was only when she got to hospital later that she realised she had “taken out” another rider late in the race.

Kenny decided against surgery as she was desperate to compete in Berlin. But she said last week she would only be able to ride in the omnium as the standing start at the beginning of the team pursuit would be too painful. Kenny also ruled out the Madison as the handslings would be beyond her.

By the time she arrived in Berlin, however, she was clearly feeling more sprightly as she entered the scratch race on the opening night of the championships on Wednesday and even managed to finish fourth. Afterwards Kenny said she had not experienced any pain.

“When I am on the bike, it is absolutely fine,” she said. “If anything it’s a bit itchy because I’ve had it taped now for nearly four weeks. When I took the tape off just then it was satisfying ripping it off. But when I am on the bike it doesn’t cause me any pain.”

Kenny, 27, replaces Neah Evans in the British quartet, joining up with her Rio gold medal-winning team mates Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker, as well as Ellie Dickinson.

Great Britain finished second behind the United States in the opening qualifying round on Wednesday with a 4:11.871, the third fastest time in history.

They face Canada in the penultimate round on Thursday afternoon before the medal race on Thursday evening.