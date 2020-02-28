Laura Kenny crashes heavily for second time this year but battles on in omnium

Great Britain's Laura Kenny crashes during day three of the 2020 UCI Track Cycling World Championships at Velodrom, Berlin - Tim Goode/PA Wire

Laura Kenny will battle on in the women’s omnium at the track cycling world championships in Berlin despite a heavy crash in the opening discipline, the scratch race, which left her with stitches to her right eye.

Kenny admitted last week that she was taking a “risk” competing here at all given she broke her shoulder in a crash at a UCI Track World Cup event in Milton, Canada, last month.

The 27 year-old four-time Olympic champion hit her head so badly on that occasion she could not even remember crashing, only realising when she got to the hospital later and watched the race back on television, that she had “taken out” another rider after remounting her bike.

So there was widespread dismay when, on the penultimate lap of the opening discipline of Friday’s omnium, Kenny was brought down in a multi-rider pileup.

The reigning Olympic omnium champion had nowhere to go when Canadian Allison Beveridge came down in front of her, hitting her head hard on landing.

The Portuguese rider Maria Martins then rode over Kenny for good measure.

Fortunately, after a few minutes, Kenny was able to get back to her feet and walk away from the crash.

And after being checked over by the team doctor, and receiving stitches just below her right eye, she was back on her rollers and smiling and laughing with her coach Paul Manning and performance director Stephen Park. British Cycling said Kenny had come through a “thorough” concussion check.

Holland’s Kirsten Wild, the reigning world champion, was later relegated for causing the crash, which took down a total of five riders.

The omnium continues later on Friday with the elimination race, the tempo race and the points race, the final event on Friday’s programme at about 8pm UK time.

Kenny is aiming to compete in three disciplines - the team pursuit, the omnium and the Madison - at the Tokyo Olympics later this year.