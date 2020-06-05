Laura Ingraham changes tune following Drew Brees backlash

On Thursday night, Fox News host Laura Ingraham addressed the backlash she received for coming to the defense of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees the night before. The backlash, though, wasn’t just that she defended Brees. It had more to do with the stark contrast between her defense of Brees and his right to an opinion, and her rebuke of LeBron James and Kevin Durant when they expressed their opinions about President Trump in 2018.