Laura Delany: Ireland skipper hits winning runs on landmark 200th cap

Second Twenty20 international, Dubai Thailand 79 (19 overs): Koncharoenkai 27; Kelly 4-12, Delany 2-13 Ireland 83-2 (13.2 overs): Prendergast 32, Hunter 31*; Sutthiruang 1-22 Ireland won by eight wickets Full scorecard

Captain Laura Delany hit the winning runs on her 200th cap as Ireland defeated Thailand by eight wickets in their T20 World Cup qualifying warm-up in the United Arab Emirates.

Delany, who also claimed two wickets, is the first woman in Irish cricket to reach the landmark.

Ireland secure the series after Tuesday's first T20 was washed out because of record rainfall in Dubai.

They start World Cup qualifying against the UAE on Thursday, 25 April.

They have two final warm-up fixtures in Abu Dhabi, against Scotland on Sunday and the USA on Tuesday.

Ireland restricted Thailand to 79 all out with an over to spare, with Delany claiming two wickets and the impressive Arlene Kelly taking 4-12.

Ed Joyce's side got off to a shaky start at the crease as opener Gaby Lewis was dismissed in the first over, but Amy Hunter (31) and Orla Prendergast (32) set up captain Delany to seal the win on her landmark appearance.