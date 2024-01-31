Laura Blindkilde Brown: Manchester City close in on Aston Villa midfielder

Laura Blindkilde Brown has played for England Under-17s and Under-19s

Manchester City are set to sign Aston Villa midfielder Laura Blindkilde Brown before the Women's Super League transfer window closes on Wednesday.

City are understood to have offered £200,000 for the 20-year-old, who had a successful medical on Tuesday.

Later on deadline day, Gareth Taylor's side announced the arrivals of Durham forward Poppy Pritchard and defender Tara O'Hanlon from Peamount United

Both players have signed a three-and-a-half-year deal.

"It's a great opportunity for a young player like me, so I just can't wait to get started," Pritchard, 18, said after her deadline day move.

"I think the opportunities for a player my age to be playing in and around the best players in the world, is just such a great chance and a real good challenge for me."

Republic of Ireland international O'Hanlon said City's playing style helped her decide to make the move from Irish football to the Women's Super League.

"I really liked the team's style of play and I think this is the best place for me to learn as much as I can and develop as a player," said the 18-year-old.

"I'm buzzing to get started and I can't wait to see everyone in the Joie Stadium."