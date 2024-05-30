On Launches the Roger Pro 2 Tennis Sneaker With Improved Durability

More from Footwear News

On has launched the second iteration of Roger Federer’s competition grade tennis sneaker.

The On Roger 2 places an emphasis on durability with an abrasion-resistant and lightweight mesh upper. Lateral TPU clips near the toe bring more support and structure, while the toe cap has been reinforced with rubber to stand u to wear and tear. A new open herringbone pattern on the outsole balances grip and give, and shock-absorbing foam midsole packs a carbon fiber Speedboard plate. Perforations are cut into the tongue for breathability, and an internal half-bootie helps to lock down the foot. The heel toe to drop comes in at 7mm.

On has made versions of the Roger 2 for both hard courts and clay. The former version comes in a white and indigo colorway for men and white and “Flame” red” for women. White-and-black and white-and-pink color schemes are then available on the clay version for both men and women.

The launch of the Roger Pro 2 comes more than three years after Federer debuted his first on-court model from On during his highly anticipated comeback at the 2021 Qatar Open. Federer would then retire a year later, and his Roger Pro 2 will now be worn by men’s world no. 15 ranked Ben Shelton, whose French Open second round matchup against Kei Nishikori was suspended Wednesday because of rain. Iga Świątek, ranked no. 1 for women, also signed with On at the same time as Shelton in 2023.

The On Roger Pro 2 is out now through the Swiss footwear brand’s website. Pricing for both the hard court and clay versions in men’s and women’s sizes is set at $200.

On Roger Pro 2

Ian Servantes is a Senior Trending News Editor for Footwear News specializing in sneaker coverage. He’s previously reported on streetwear and sneakers at Input and Highsnobiety after beginning his career on the pop culture beat. He subscribes to the idea that “ball is life” and doesn’t fuss over his kicks getting dirty.

