Laulu, defensive line turn attention to Bearcats' ground game

Sep. 23—Oklahoma's defense was making so many big plays against Tulsa last week that it was starting to get difficult to keep track.

As the Sooners' wrapped up a 66-17 blowout in the fourth quarter, redshirt senior Jonah Laulu's mind went to a play that happened back in the first quarter — did Danny Stutsman really have a pick-six?

He remembers asking several other teammates if they remembered the play and several admitted they had momentarily forgotten that the defense had scored its first touchdown of the season. There were so many highlight-reel plays last weekend that it's easy to forget it all happened in four quarters.

The postgame stat sheet revealed more surprises for Laulu. Did the Sooners really finish with 15 tackles for loss? Five interceptions?

"It's crazy because you don't even really realize it in the game," Laulu said on Tuesday. "We're just so focused on the plays, getting the calls, making sure we're watching the guys that are in, making sure they're getting the calls, making sure they're doing their jobs. When we're getting told after the game, we're always like, 'Oh, dang, I had no idea.' "

The defensive tackle was one of 15 players that registered at least a share of a tackle for loss in the road opener.

Laulu played in all 13 games last season at defensive end with three starts. He gained almost 25 pounds during the offseason and now plays on the inside of the defensive line at 289 pounds.

Through three games, he has five tackles and two quarterback hurries.

"I feel faster on the inside with my moves and everything, even though we're not getting a lot of drop-back passes on these teams we've been playing lately," Laulu said. "Every opportunity that I have gotten to pass rush one-on-one, I've been doing a good job and I'm liking the inside for sure."

When Oklahoma faces Cincinnati on Saturday it will be the toughest challenge the defensive line has faced all season.

The Bearcats lead the conference in rushing offense with 239.3 yards per game, which ranks eighth nationally. They aren't just running the ball a lot, they're doing it efficiently at over five yards per carry.

No team has held the Bearcats to under 200 yards rushing this season. Meanwhile, the Sooners have held two of their three non-conference opponents to under 100 yards rushing and is giving up just 2.3 yards per attempt this season.

"You could ask any defensive line unit in the country, they're gonna say we want to be known for stopping the run," Laulu said. "I mean, if you can't stop the run, you're gonna lose the game."

Cincinnati has three backs that have combined to cross the 100-yard mark seven times this season. Starting running back Corey Kiner is listed at 5-9, but uses a combination of strength and a low center of gravity to bounce off poor tackles.

He's only been held below the century mark once this season with 47 total carries for 289 yards (third in the Big 12) and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones and backup running back Ryan Montgomery each had over 100 yards rushing in last week's loss to Miami (OH).

"I'm excited to play this team because I know they like to run the ball and everything," Laulu said. "Like we say every week stop the run, put the team in uncomfortable positions and make them predictable. That's how you come out on top every week."

