Michael Jordan Savagely Laughing Is The Best New Meme To Join Crying Jordan

Michael Jordan’s emotions have proven to be the perfect fodder for memes yet again.

One particularly amusing reaction from the NBA star in the latest episode of the docuseries “The Last Dance” was a slam-dunk for fans. The 10-part series about Jordan’s career, currently airing on ESPN and Netflix, focuses on the Chicago Bulls’ journey to a sixth championship in the 1997-98 season.

Jordan’s extremely meme-able moment came during an interview in the eighth episode of the series, released Sunday night. The producer handed him a tablet to watch former Seattle Supersonics player Gary Payton explain how his defense tired Jordan out during the 1996 finals between the Bulls and the Supersonics. The Bulls won the first three games but lost two once Payton started guarding Jordan. Payton said he didn’t back down to Jordan like other players had, claiming, “It took a toll on him.”

This is what Jordan thought of that claim:

Gary Payton: I wore down Michael Jordan



Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/SX9fLY6ZZT — Blue Wire (@bluewirepods) May 11, 2020

And thus, a new meme was born. It’s a perfect companion for the evergreen Crying Jordan meme that has endured since 2009, when the tearful superstar was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, and it joins other hilarious reactions from the NBA great that have also crept onto social media during the release of the series. (Although some social media users theorized that the new memes are part of an elaborate plot to eclipse Crying Jordan once and for all).

Here’s how Twitter users are applying the latest Jordan reaction:

When your editor asks if you’re gonna hit your deadline pic.twitter.com/7VgPW2oH34 — Brett Molina (@brettmolina23) May 11, 2020

When social media platforms receive your request for verification... pic.twitter.com/3x0durazWR — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 11, 2020

Conspiracy theory: MJ agreed to make #LastDance because he wanted to replace Crying Jordan in the consciousness with memes he liked better. https://t.co/wmA5ZNFa8r — AJ Lansdale (@lansdallius) May 11, 2020

Are we sure that #TheLastDance isn’t just a huge ploy by MJ to get rid of the “crying jordan” meme once and for all?? pic.twitter.com/4uuwwuhzeX — Karina Leung (@karina_leung) May 11, 2020

Tbh I think Michael Jordan agreed to do the Last Dance just so he could bury the crying Jordan meme with 100 new Jordan memes. — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) May 11, 2020

me at my own tweets pic.twitter.com/eahVUFH045 — ziwe (@ziwe) May 11, 2020

my eyebrow lady when she finally sees me again pic.twitter.com/z8gDaqUfLU — kelly cohen (@ByKellyCohen) May 11, 2020

someone tell Michael Jordan the coronavirus said it was better than him — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) May 11, 2020

someone tell Michael Jordan that Trump said he dunked on him in the 90s — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) May 11, 2020

“A cat ... who eats ... lasagna?” pic.twitter.com/8oursbzZnE — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 11, 2020

When you find out a HS girlfriend has gone full MAGA pic.twitter.com/8QxT9ivdIX — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) May 11, 2020

And when she messages you out of the blue to ask if you are too pic.twitter.com/lJYTAdd3Fd — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) May 11, 2020

