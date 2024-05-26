Laugher and Harding win British synchro title

Jack Laugher, top, and Anthony Harding won World Championship silver in 2023 in their first major competition as a partnership [Getty Images]

Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding won gold in the men's 3m springboard synchronised final at the British Diving Championships in Birmingham on Sunday.

The pair are representing Team GB in the event at this summer's Paris Olympics.

Laugher, who won the individual men's 3m springboard title on Saturday, scored 421.11 points with Harding to claim the title.

"It's just consistency for me and Anthony," Laugher said of how they can improve before the Paris Games.

"We weren't firing on all cylinders. It's the morning but what is great about this competition is it is the same time as our one in Paris will be, so it was a great little run through."

Leon Baker and Hugo Thomas won silver with 336.96 points. There were only two pairs in the men's final.

In the women's 3m springboard synchronised final, Amy Rollinson and Desharne Bent-Ashmeil won gold with a score of 266.1 points.

Tilly Brown and Maya Kutty claimed silver with 232.2 points and Ellen Gillespie and Clara Kerr picked up bronze with 202.47 points.

Rollinson, who also came third in the individual women's 3m springboard title on Saturday, said: "I didn't come into [the competition] with much confidence. I have just being trying to stay relaxed and focus on one dive at a time."

Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen, who will dive for Team GB in the women's 3m springboard synchro at the Paris Games, did not compete in Birmingham.

The men's platform final is the last event and will take place later on Sunday.