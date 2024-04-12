Lauerman, Buffs walkoff Muskogee in first day of Mike Deak Shootout Festival

Apr. 11—Jaxon Lauerman stood resolute, and called game with a single swing of the bat.

McAlester faced off against Muskogee Thursday in the opening day of the 2024 Mike Deak Shootout Festival, where the Buffaloes won 9-8 in a 12-inning marathon battle.

The Roughers got on the board first, plating three to take the early lead. McAlester got a run back after Caden Lesnau scored on an error in the bottom frame, but Muskogee answered with another pair of runs to lead 5-1 after two innings.

The Buffs began chipping away in the bottom of the fourth inning, with a line drive by Jackson Morgan scoring two. Lauerman followed with a sacrifice fly to center, trimming the deficit down to a single run.

Defensive efforts took over for both teams until the bottom of the seventh inning, with Ethan Watkins drilling a long ball to center to tie up the game and send it into extra innings.

The Roughers retook the lead in the top of the eighth, but McAlester answered once more as Ganon Mullins drilled an RBI single to left to even things up once more. Muskogee again earned a run in the top of the tenth, but an Ayden Shumway RBI single tied up the game at 7-7.

Muskogee earned a run in the top of the 11th, with Ethan Watkins scoring on a passed ball to keep the game alive.

McAlester shut down the Muskogee offense in the top of the 12th inning, giving the home team the opportunity in the bottom frame. The Buffs loaded up the bases, setting up a hit-and-win scenario for Lauerman — with the senior drilling a speedy ground ball into left for the walkoff win.

Lauerman led the way going 3-5 with two RBIs, followed by Shumway, Mullins, Watkins and Morgan with an RBI each, and Spencer Stinchcomb going 4-6 at the plate. Lauerman got the win on the mound, with he and Shumway combining for eight strikeouts on the day.

The Buffaloes move to 16-7 on the season.

Here are the complete results and schedule for the 2024 McAlester Baseball Mike Deak Shootout Festival:

THURSDAY

Eufaula 22, Broken Bow 6

Sallisaw 10, Hugo 2

McAlester 9, Muskogee 8 (12 innings)

Durant 6, Antlers 4

Rattan 6, Preston 3

FRIDAY

McAlester JV vs. Broken Bow JV, 10 a.m.

Broken Bow vs. Antlers, 12:15 p.m.

Preston vs. Muskogee, 2:30 p.m.

Rattan vs. Durant, 4:45 p.m.

McAlester vs. Eufaula, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Eufaula vs. Antlers, 10 a.m.

Muskogee vs. Broken Bow, 12:15 p.m.

Durant vs. Hugo, 2:30 p.m.

McAlester vs. Rattan, 4:45 p.m.

This post will be updated following the conclusion of each game.