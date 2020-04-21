20-year-old Latvian guard Arturs Kurucs has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Latvian national team guard Arturs Kurucs has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, his agent Arturs Kalnitis told ESPN. Kurucs had a breakout season in the FIBA Champions league, shooting 41% for 3 overall for VEF Riga. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 20, 2020





Kurucs is the younger brother of Brooklyn Nets forward Rodions Kurucs. The elder Kurucs is in his second year with the Nets.

At 6’3’’, Arturs Kurucs is smaller than his combo forward brother. Kurucs is seen as a combo guard at the NBA level.

In 39 games with VEF Riga in 2019-20, Kurucs averaged 13 points per game on 44/40/78 shooting splits. He’s also a solid passer and rebounder for his position. He welcomes contact and plays bigger and stronger than his relatively small frame.

Kurucs also played for the Latvian national team during 2020 EuroBasket Qualifiers. He played 20 minutes per game and scored 6.0 points per game. Kurucs has also been a mainstay on the youth level for the Latvian National team.

Kurucs’ draft stock ranges from late-second round to undrafted. Because he’s just 20 years old, Kurucs, is a good candidate to withdraw from this year’s draft and re-enter as an Early Entry candidate next season.

Early Entry candidates have until Monday, June 25 to withdraw from the draft. All draft deadlines are subject to change due to the NBA’s suspended 2019-20 season.

Latvian guard Arturs Kurucs declares for 2020 NBA Draft originally appeared on NBCSports.com