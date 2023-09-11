Latvia vs Wales live: Score updates from key Euro 2024 qualifier

Antonijs Cernomordijs (L) of Latvia in action against Brennan Johnson - EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

08:09 PM BST

22 mins: Latvia 0 Wales 0

Wales have had seven shots (Latvia none) but have only hit the target twice and the keeper hasn’t yet been tested.

08:08 PM BST

18 mins: Latvia 0 Wales 0

Excellent atmosphere.

In the last few minutes, Johnson got through and shot wide.

And Harry Wilson found a pocket outside the area. He had a shot, deflected of Dubra, and the keeper tidied up.

07:59 PM BST

Looks like a brilliant night out

for the fans.

Wales fans - Tim Goode/PA Wire

07:59 PM BST

10 mins: Latvia 0 Wales 0

Welsh absolutely bang on top here and really if they cannot put this lot away then they might as well give up and go home.

07:57 PM BST

9 mins: Latvia 0 Wales 0

Wales are well on top here. The Latvians are giving them far too much space in the area. A deep corner comes in, Davies heads it back across and Mepham has all the time in the world to.... head it over from five yards.

07:52 PM BST

3 mins: Latvia 0 Wales 0

And another decent chance for the Welsh a minute later when Harry Wilson delivers a good corner. Ampadu the man who rises well but he heads over.

07:50 PM BST

2 mins: Latvia 0 Wales 0

But it is Wales who are the first to show. Ampadu slides a nice ball through for Johnson, who arrives on the ball well but his shot is wild.

07:47 PM BST

1 mins: Latvia 0 Wales 0

The hosts kick off.

07:46 PM BST

There's a minute's silence

for the poor people of Morocco. What a sad thing.

07:43 PM BST

Now the home side's anthem

And a splendid one it is too.

The Latvians are dressed in a deep maroon, giving them a strong resemblance Heart of Midlothian, which is of course deeply regrettable for them. You’d think people in that part of the world have had enough to put up with.

Skipper Tobers comes into this on a yellow.

07:41 PM BST

Anthem time

The magnificent Welsh one to start.

07:26 PM BST

Robert Page on S4C

“JJ was excellent the other night. I wanted Ethan and JJ to play together.”

“Cannot underestimate anyone. They are a big physical team and they get the ball in the box.”

“We ignore all the noise, that’s you guys [the media]. We don’t talk about that in the changing room.”

Osian Roberts and Owain Tudor-Jones are the TV pundits by the way.

Wales manager Rob Page leads his boys to Latvia for a qualifier this evening - Action Images via Reuters

07:24 PM BST

In tonight's other group D match

Croatia beat Armenia one nil away. So the Croats and Turkey both have ten points. Wales just cannot fall any further behind the pace.

07:15 PM BST

There's a fair few Welsh supporters

in Riga. Some are being interviewed on the telly at the moment: “If we don’t win it’s the end of the campaign,” says one lady. Most likely so...

07:14 PM BST

Latvian analysis

We imagine that the Latvians will play a back four, with one up front in the shape of Uldrikis. Most of the lads play their football domestically.

But Ciganiks, the left back, plays in Poland with Widzew Łódź and keep an eye out for the attacking midfielder Krollis, who plays for Spezia in Serie B and is just 21.

Skipper is Tobers in the midfield who is with Grasshopper in Switzerland.

The back four are all experienced. Savalnieks has 52 caps at right back and the centre halves Dubra and Černomordijs 60 and 31 respectively. The team doesn’t have a lot of goals in it but left-sided forward Ikaunieks has 12 international goals.

07:08 PM BST

Right then

Just under 40 minutes to kick off. It’s a clear evening there, but still warm - 68 degrees or so. They are a couple of hours ahead of Wales time so it’s just after 9. Late finish then for the locals.

06:53 PM BST

Wales line-up

Captain Aaron Ramsey returns in midfield after being rested for the draw with South Korea.

Birmingham City’s 19-year-old midfielder Jordan James keeps his place after impressing on his first start against the Koreans.

Striker Kieffer Moore and midfielder Joe Morrell are suspended, while wingers Daniel James and Wes Burns are injured and goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has returned to his club, Nottingham Forest

04:06 PM BST

Wales have a must-win game

Or as near as dammit. With Turkey already on 10 points, and Croatia and Armenia both having seven*, Wales (only four points so far) simply cannot let the others get away. Latvia are making up the numbers in group D so far, having played four lost four, so Wales need to put the Baltic boys away for sure.

* that was at the start of today. The Croatians kicked off in Armenia at 5pm and lead 1-0 as this is published.

This campaign seemed to start really well for Rob Page and the gang when they earned a more than respectable point away at Croatia, and then beat Latvia in Cardiff. But losing 4-2 AT HOME to Armenia was a serious clanger. Wales then lost away in Turkey which is not a disgrace but one win from four games means that the Welsh have it all to do from here.

The cause was not helped against Turkey when midfielder Joe Morrell was sent off before half-time for an absolute shocker of a tackle that Mark Halsey called “a nailed-on red card which endangered the player’s safety”.

Wales’s last outing was on Thursday when they played out a goalless draw at home against South Korea which, I think it’s fair to say, will not live long in the memory. Indeed, manger Page had said before the match that he’d rather they didn’t play, but were compelled to fill a date by Uefa.

“I said I didn’t want to play it and I got criticised for saying it but that’s the truth. From a selfish point of view, I stick by that. We didn’t want any injuries. We’ve got a load of positives out of it and we take that momentum on to Monday’s game.”

It’s somewhat unclear what momentum or positives were taken from it but given that Wales have only won one match in their last 13, you could forgive Page for trying to put a spin on things. He needs a reaction and a performance from the players tonight or he might be looking for a new gig sooner rather than later.

We will have team news and updates from an hour before the kick-off, which is at 7.45pm.