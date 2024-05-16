Latto Pulls Up to Support Angel Reese in Her WNBA Debut

Latto is often seen courtside at NBA games cheering for her Atlanta Hawks, but she’s showing love to the ladies these days too.

Alongside of Caitlin Clark, fans were excited to see WNBA rookie Angel Reese take to the court this week. The LSU forward made her debut on Wednesday night (May 15) as her Chicago Sky headed south to take on the Dallas Wings — and Latto made sure she was in the building to witness it.

The broadcast’s sideline reporter caught up with the “Big Energy” rapper to learn why she pulled up to the game, and Latto kept her answer short and sweet with just two words: “Angel Reese.”

Reese gushed about Latto in her reply on X after the game: “DUHHH!! THE BIGGEST!”

Photos and video clips surfaced on social media of Angel Reese taking selfies with Latto and her sister, Brooklyn, following the contest. Latto even gave Angel Reese a shout-out on her TikTok before boarding a private jet to conclude her night in Dallas.

“Love you bookiesss IN & OUT LITERALLY,” Reese replied on X.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t a full night of celebrating as the Bayou Barbie and the Chicago Sky fell short in her debut. The Dallas Wings held on for a 87-79 victory behind Arike Ogunbowale’s game-high 25 points.

Reese was solid in her first game as she poured in 12 points to go along with eight rebounds in 26 minutes on the floor. Reese and the Sky won’t have to wait long to exact revenge, as they’re slated for a rematch on Saturday night (May 18).

Find highlights of the game along with Latto and Angel Reese’s interactions below.

love you bookiesss😭🩷 IN & OUT LITERALLY! https://t.co/GAZXLBBug2 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) May 16, 2024

Latto, Brooklyn and Angel Reese 😍 pic.twitter.com/M77I6YFYjW — Mari (@Ethiomari) May 16, 2024

