Lattimer tabbed as Purple Dragons' strength and conditioning coach

Derek Shore, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·3 min read

May 29—Josh Lattimer bleeds crimson and gold perhaps more than anyone.

But the Pittsburg State Hall of Famer is on to the next venture in his life.

Lattimer, who has been the Gorillas' defensive line coach since 2017, was announced as the new strength and conditioning coach at Pittsburg High School on Thursday afternoon.

"We're fired up," Lattimer said. "My kids are in the school district here. They go to George Nettels (Elementary). We are Dragons. We are fired up. We are excited. I can't wait to start working with the coaches over there and the athletes, making them build to be the best they can be for their teams."

A native of Fort Scott, Lattimer starred at linebacker at PSU while earning all-MIAA honors in each of his final three seasons from 2003-2005. He was named an All-American as a junior and senior while helping the Gorillas to a 14-1 record and a 2004 NCAA Division II national runner-up finish.

Two years ago, Lattimer helped PSU's defense rank sixth nationally in third-down conversion percentage and 14th nationally in interceptions. In 2018, he helped the defense lead the MIAA in quarterback sacks.

"I'm always going to miss (PSU)," Lattimer said. "The coaches that were there that I played for and worked under — Coach (Chuck) Broyles, Tim Beck, Carl Roth, Larry Garman, John Pierce — there's a number of them. They made me who I am. I owe it to those guys and to Gorilla Nation for making me who I am, what I am. I'm not perfect by any means, but I feel like I have become a better person because of that place."

Lattimer started his coaching career as a student assistant with the Gorillas in 2006. He spent four years at Hutchinson Community College as a linebackers coach before coaching at Fort Scott High School for two years.

Lattimer also was a head coach at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa, along with a four-year stint as the defensive coordinator at Northeastern State.

The veteran coach is excited to work with several familiar faces at Pittsburg.

"It's pretty crazy because I was walking the halls and L.C. Davis and I grew up together," Lattimer said. "I'm excited to work with them and their athletes. (Coach) Tom Nickelson and I have had a relationship for 20-plus years. He's good people and is a salt-to-the-earth type of guy. The more and more I get to know (athletics director) Jeff Staley, the more and more I get excited about him. I've had conversations with (Webb City football coach) John Roderique about him.

"If Johnny Rod recommends a guy, I'm all in."

Lattimer cited his reason for leaving was to spend more time with his wife Nicole and children Jeremiah, Natalie, Jack and Joel.

"They are my world," Lattimer said. "I get a little emotional thinking about it. Those are the five people that God put me in charge of. I've got to take care of them. That was the main reason. We are excited to be able to spend a little more time together. We're sad about leaving Gorilla Nation, but at the end of the day, I have to take care of them."

Recommended Stories

  • Alexander Volkanovski deems Brian Ortega ‘fake’ and ‘awkward’ after ‘Ultimate Fighter’ filming

    Alexander Volkanovski entered "The Ultimate Fighter" with the intention of stirring the pot and it looks like he achieved his goal.

  • Soccer-Conte leaves Inter after agreeing contract termination

    ROME (Reuters) -Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has terminated his contract one year early just days after leading them to their first Serie A title in 11 years, the club said on Wednesday. Conte, who joined Inter in May 2019, agreed to depart after Italian media reported he had been left unhappy with plans to reduce investment and cut costs due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent," read a club statement.

  • Tennis-Jamie Murray criticises French Open doubles prize money cut, hotel conditions

    Murray, a seven-times doubles and mixed doubles Grand Slam champion, also complained after the French Tennis Federation (FFT) pushed back the claycourt tournament from its scheduled start. The year's second Grand Slam was postponed by a week to welcome more fans on the grounds compared to last year's rescheduled tournament when only 1,000 were allowed at Roland Garros every day in September.

  • Tennis: Suarez Navarro heads to Paris after recovering from cancer

    The 32-year-old Spaniard said in September that she was diagnosed with early-stage Hodgkin's lymphoma and would need to go through six months of chemotherapy. "It makes me tremendously excited to be able to participate in Roland Garros," she said on the website of the Spanish tennis federation. Suarez Navarro, who is currently ranked 118th in the world, returned to practice in December and said last month she had completed her treatment and was cured.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Clippers finally wake up, while Jayson Tatum drops 50 on Nets

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Friday's games.

  • Mayor Bill de Blasio lectures Trae Young on 'hunting for fouls,' says Knicks will teach him a lesson

    Trae Young is already living rent-free in the heads of Knicks fans.

  • Los Angeles teams in trouble & NBA awards debate

    Chris Haynes invites Vincent Goodwill onto Posted Up to debate the MVP and Most Improved Player awards.

  • French Open 2021: When is the draw, when does it start and how to watch on TV in the UK

    After being moving back a week due to coronavirus concerns, the French Open is on the horizon. Following disruption last year, Roland Garros is in its more traditional place in the tennis calendar and the world's best are starting to arrive in Paris. Once again, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal as he bids to win an astonishing 14th French Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam. World No 1 Novak Djokovic will be the biggest threat to Nadal's chances and will aiming to avenge his comprehensive defeat to the Spaniard in the 2020 final. Roger Federer will be in action in Paris, his first major tournament appearance since losing to Djokovic at the Australian Open in January last year. While Nadal is the clear favourite in the men's draw, the women's draw is wide open. Defending champion Iga Swiatek has the likes of 2019 winner Ashleigh Barty, world No 2 Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka all targeting victory. And you can never discount Serena Williams, who is continuing her bid for a record-equalling 24th major title. Meanwhile, new to Roland Garros is the introduction of a night session match on Philippe-Chatrier, echoing the US Open and Australian Open. When is the French Open draw? The draw for the tournament takes place at 5pm on Thursday, May 27 with a statue for 13-time champion Nadal set to be unveiled. When does the French Open start? In contrast to the other majors, the French Open begins on a Sunday and this year's event gets underway on May 30. Will Andy Murray be playing in Paris? No. Unfortunately for the three-time Grand Slam winner will not be competing in Paris. Muray has been struggling with a groin injury since March and is now putting his efforts towards Wimbledon, next starts next month. The former world No 1 also missed the Australian Open in February after contracting coronavirus. Which other big names are missing? Two former champions, Simona Halep and Stan Wawrinka, have pulled out due to injury. British player Kyle Edmund has been struggling with injury all year and will also be absent after surgery on his left knee in April. Canadian world No 14 Denis Shapovalov has a shoulder injury and withdrew at the weekend after losing to Casper Ruud at the Geneva Open. Where to watch the French Open 2021 on TV ITV have exclusive free-to-air live coverage of the French Open from Sunday, May 30. Presenter John Inverdale leads the broadcasting team including British Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong, 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli, four-time Grand Slam winner Jim Courier, Andy Murray's former coach Mark Petchey, Fabrice Santoro and former British ladies number one Samantha Smith. Nick Mullins and Jonathan Overend will be in the commentary box, with Celina Hinchcliffe the on-site reporter.

  • The legend of Luka Doncic grows with a masterful demolition of the Clippers

    Luka Doncic is entering the consciousness of certainties we’ll expect in postseasons to come, following yet another demolition of the favored Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Jon Jones hires veteran boxing promoter as Dana White says Francis Ngannou-Derrick Lewis fight set

    UFC president Dana White gave a hearty thumbs up Wednesday to Jon Jones’ announcement that he’d hired former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer as his new adviser.

  • The Brooklyn Nets have no excuse not to win the 2021 NBA championship

    Anything short of the 2021 NBA championship should be an embarrassment for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • NFL Team Preview: Colts have a star in Jonathan Taylor, but questions elsewhere

    Jonathan Taylor will be an early first-round pick in fantasy drafts, but that's where the certainties end for the Colts. Our experts examine the 24th-ranked team in our power rankings.

  • John Hunter Nemechek nets Camping World Trucks win at Charlotte

    With his third victory of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season, John Hunter Nemechek reaffirmed Kyle Busch Motorsports‘ mastery of 1.5-mile intermediate tracks Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. RELATED: Official results | Charlotte weekend schedule Nemechek held off Sunoco rookie Carson Hocevar over a closing 10-lap green-flag run after a violent crash at […]

  • Rising star Devin Haney, 22, faces toughest test in ex-champ Jorge Linares

    Though Haney is a whopping +1200 favorite at BetMGM, the fight with Linares represents a critical step in Haney’s development.

  • NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum nets 50 in Celtics' victory

    Jayson Tatum scored a playoff career-high 50 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 125-119 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Friday night. The Nets lead the series 2-1 and Game 4 is Sunday night, when a full-capacity crowd will be allowed in Boston. Tatum produced Boston's sixth 50-point postseason game and first since Isaiah Thomas totaled 53 in Game 2 of the 2017 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Washington Wizards.

  • Ja Morant says he's not sure if his family will return to Utah after racist heckling

    The Jazz indefinitely banned three fans for heckling Morant's family.

  • Cincinnati soccer player Ally Sidloski dies at 21 after drowning accident

    Ally Sidloski, officials said, died in a drowning accident at East Fork State Park near Cincinnati on Saturday.

  • Tatum's 50 points carry Celtics over Nets 125-119

    Bottled up in Brooklyn, Jayson Tatum came home and showed off an array of drives, step-back jumpers and 3-pointers. When Tatum was done, he had one of the best playoff games in Celtics history — and the Nets had themselves a series. Tatum scored a playoff career-high 50 points to carry Boston to a 125-119 victory on Friday night that cut Brooklyn's lead to 2-1.

  • The Daily Sweat: Good news Knicks fans, they're a prime zig-zag theory bet for Game 2

    The Hawks took Game 1, but there's reason to believe New York will rebound.

  • Jayson Tatum is the NBA's next great scoring legend

    In a playoff game opposite Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving — three of the six greatest scorers of their generation — Jayson Tatum was the most lethal offensive weapon on the court.