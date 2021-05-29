Lattimer tabbed as Purple Dragons' strength and conditioning coach

May 29—Josh Lattimer bleeds crimson and gold perhaps more than anyone.

But the Pittsburg State Hall of Famer is on to the next venture in his life.

Lattimer, who has been the Gorillas' defensive line coach since 2017, was announced as the new strength and conditioning coach at Pittsburg High School on Thursday afternoon.

"We're fired up," Lattimer said. "My kids are in the school district here. They go to George Nettels (Elementary). We are Dragons. We are fired up. We are excited. I can't wait to start working with the coaches over there and the athletes, making them build to be the best they can be for their teams."

A native of Fort Scott, Lattimer starred at linebacker at PSU while earning all-MIAA honors in each of his final three seasons from 2003-2005. He was named an All-American as a junior and senior while helping the Gorillas to a 14-1 record and a 2004 NCAA Division II national runner-up finish.

Two years ago, Lattimer helped PSU's defense rank sixth nationally in third-down conversion percentage and 14th nationally in interceptions. In 2018, he helped the defense lead the MIAA in quarterback sacks.

"I'm always going to miss (PSU)," Lattimer said. "The coaches that were there that I played for and worked under — Coach (Chuck) Broyles, Tim Beck, Carl Roth, Larry Garman, John Pierce — there's a number of them. They made me who I am. I owe it to those guys and to Gorilla Nation for making me who I am, what I am. I'm not perfect by any means, but I feel like I have become a better person because of that place."

Lattimer started his coaching career as a student assistant with the Gorillas in 2006. He spent four years at Hutchinson Community College as a linebackers coach before coaching at Fort Scott High School for two years.

Lattimer also was a head coach at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa, along with a four-year stint as the defensive coordinator at Northeastern State.

The veteran coach is excited to work with several familiar faces at Pittsburg.

"It's pretty crazy because I was walking the halls and L.C. Davis and I grew up together," Lattimer said. "I'm excited to work with them and their athletes. (Coach) Tom Nickelson and I have had a relationship for 20-plus years. He's good people and is a salt-to-the-earth type of guy. The more and more I get to know (athletics director) Jeff Staley, the more and more I get excited about him. I've had conversations with (Webb City football coach) John Roderique about him.

"If Johnny Rod recommends a guy, I'm all in."

Lattimer cited his reason for leaving was to spend more time with his wife Nicole and children Jeremiah, Natalie, Jack and Joel.

"They are my world," Lattimer said. "I get a little emotional thinking about it. Those are the five people that God put me in charge of. I've got to take care of them. That was the main reason. We are excited to be able to spend a little more time together. We're sad about leaving Gorilla Nation, but at the end of the day, I have to take care of them."