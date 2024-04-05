Latta stymies Davis in home game

Apr. 5—LATTA — The Latta High School baseball team scored early and often in an 8-2 win over Davis Tuesday at Panther Park.

The streaking Panthers ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, have now won seven of their past eight games to get to 10-3 on the season. The Wolves, ranked No. 19 in 2A, left town at 6-6.

Coach Dillon Atkinson's crew was scheduled to finish the week with a pair of home games. Latta hosted Stratford Thursday and Preston was set to visit on Friday. The Panthers are also at home Monday versus Calera.

Latta 8, Davis 2

Latta scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and pushed across two runs in both the second and third frames to build a 7-0 lead.

Three Latta pitchers shut down Davis from there.

Landon Wolfe was the starting hurler for the Panthers. He struck out four, walked none and allowed two earned runs in 3.2 innings.

Jonathan Gray struck out two, walked one and didn't allow a hit or a run in 2.1 innings and Zeagan Stewart retired three of the four Davis hitters he faced in the final frame.

Hunter Price paced a nine-hit LHS offense, going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Holden Lee finished 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored for the hosts and Reese Littlefield went 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored from the top of the LHS batting order.

Wolfe clubbed a double for the Panthers.

Davis had six total hits from six different players, including doubles by Maverick Alexander and Spencer Clinton.

Four Davis pitchers combined for five strikeouts and eight walks.

Blanchard blanks Byng team

BYNG — Blanchard hurler K Felan pitched five shutout innings and the Lions cruised past Byng 17-0 Tuesday at Stokes Field.

The Pirates slipped to 7-6 on the year, while Blanchard improved to 10-7.

Byng ventured to Blanchard on Thursday for a district makeup game and was scheduled to host Coalgate at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Following the junior varsity contest with the Wildcats, a Senior Night ceremony is planned.

Blanchard 17, Byng 0

Felan struck out seven, walked three and allowed just one hit — a one-out single by Cooper McCage in the bottom of the first inning — in the five-inning run rule.

Four Byng hurlers combined for one strikeout and six walks.

J Heard paced a nine-hit Blanchard offense by going 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. K Madron went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored for the Lions.

Stonewall shuts out Varnum

STONEWALL — Tyler Larsh was strong on the mound and the Stonewall Longhorns blanked Varnum 10-0 in a four-inning contest Tuesday at Gibson Field.

Coach Dillon Monday's squad, ranked No. 19 in Class A, improved to 12-5 on the year, while Varnum dropped to 4-9.

The Longhorns are scheduled to compete in the Moss Pirates Invitational this weekend. The Longhorns received a first-round bye and will face the Varnum-Union City winner at 3 p.m. today in a semifinal contest.

Stonewall 10, Varnum 0

Larsh struck out five, didn't walk a batter and allowed just one hit in four innings of work to earn the mound win for the Longhorns.

Stonewall collected just four hits in the contest but took advantage of two walks, seven hit batters and a couple of Varnum errors.

Taegus Pogue paced Stonewall at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Landon Gutierrez and J Christian also slapped doubles for the home team and Laden Bailey was hit by a pitch three times.

Bulldogs stop late Meeker rally

STRATFORD — The Stratford Bulldogs held off a late Meeker rally in a tense 8-7 victory in a Tuesday night home game.

Coach Jake Foster's team improved 5-7 on the year, while the visiting Bulldogs dropped to 7-9.

Stratford was at Latta Thursday and travel to Wynnewood at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

Stratford 8, Meeker 7

Meeker scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning and was looking for more. With runners at second and third with just one out, SHS shortstop Walker Chandler threw out a runner at home plate before reliever Braylinn King recorded a strikeout to end the game.

The Bulldogs collected seven hits in the game by seven different players. King cracked a double, scored a run and drove in a run and Camon McNew and Chandler both went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored.

Tyler Biggs finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored for the home team.

Oliver Smithwick was the winning hurler for the host Bulldogs. He struck out five, walked just one hit five batters and allowed three earned runs in five innings of work. Grady Carter and King each pitched an inning of relief.