Latta rolls to 4A District crown

Apr. 23—LATTA — Although a tune-up game with Class 5A No. 1 North Rock Creek didn't go their way, the Latta High School softball team rolled through its Class 4A District Tournament last week at Swanson Field.

The eight-ranked Lady Panthers were 18-12 heading into a Monday night matchup with local foe Tupelo — No. 4 in Class B —as both teams were preparing for regional tournaments later this week. Regional pairings were not available at press time.

During Latta's 4A District run, coach Jeremy Bates' squad knocked off Beggs 14-0 before defeating Okemah twice by counts of 12-0 and 9-2 to claim the title.

North Rock Creek handed Latta a 15-5 loss in a Friday night road game.

Latta 14, Beggs 0

The Latta Panthers put Beggs away with an 11-run outburst in the bottom of the third inning.

LHS slugger Jaycie Prine continued to swing a big bat for her club. She bashed two home runs and finished 2-for-2 with a walk and three RBIs in a 12-hit Latta offense.

Rylee Jones finished 2-for-2 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored and Talise Parnell went 2-for-2 with a double and three runs scored for the hosts.

Kymber Davis finished 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored and Savannah Senkel ended up 1-for-1 with three RBIs.

Kayleigh Thompson had two of four Beggs base hits.

Latta 12, Okemah 0

Speedy Kymber Davis hit a shot to right field she turned into an inside-the-park home run. She finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored in Latta's 12-hit offense.

Laraby Jennings, Kate Williams and Jayse Smith all contributed two hits apiece for the Lady Panthers, who scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning and five more in the third to pull away. Smith and Rylee Jones scored two runs each and Jaycie Prine finished 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Latta.

Latta 9, Okemah 2

Okemah led 2-1 before Latta finally scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to surge to the victory.

Laraby Jennings and Jaycie Prine led a 15-hit LHS offense with three hits apiece. Jennings finished 3-for-4 with a double and scored a run and Prine went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Prince has now hit 16 home runs this spring.

Savannah Senkel finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and Jayse Smith went 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. Kymber Davis cracked her second inside-the-park home run of the tournament for Latta and knocked in two runs.

Lovie Fixico and Shalayna Coon had two hits apiece to pace Okemah (7-12) at the plate. Lovie slapped a double and drove in a run.

North Rock Creek 15, Latta 5

The Lady Cougars flexed their Class 5A muscles, blasting four home runs in the contest.

Molly Campbell finished 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs to pace a 20-hit NRC barrage. Sarah Campbell went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, six RBIs and four runs scored and Haley Hacker finished 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored for the home team.

Savannah Senkel led Latta at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a solo home run. Jayce Prine finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and Talise Parnell ended up 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for the Lady Panthers. Taryn Cotanny also smacked a double.