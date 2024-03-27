Latta holds off Sulphur in Tuesday road game

Mar. 27—SULPHUR — The Latta Panthers used timely hitting and a solid defense to turn back Sulphur in a Tuesday evening road game.

Latta, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A, improved to 6-2 on the year while the host Bulldogs dropped to 8-5. Coach Dillon Atkinson's club was back in Murray County Tuesday at Davis. The Panthers then head to the Dibble Tournament on Thursday and are set to face Lexington at 3 p.m. in a first-round matchup.

Latta 5, Sulphur 3

The Panthers broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the top of the third inning and added a single tally in the top of the fourth to grab a 4-2 lead. Landon Wolfe cracked a two-run homer in the third frame for Latta.

Sulphur pinch-runner Drake Wood scored on a balk by Latta reliever Ryder Perry with two outs in the bottom of the seventh but the sophomore recorded a strikeout to end the game and secure the save. Perry tossed the final three innings for Latta. It was his only strikeout of the contest.

Freshman Jonathan Gray was the LHS starter. He allowed two earned runs in four innings of work. Sulphur managed just two hits off the Latta hurlers but they also issued a combined 11 walks.

Landon Fortner and Darien Miller had two hits each to pace a nine-hit LHS offense. Fortner finished 2-for-3 and Miller went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Briar Davenport and Cash Matlack had the only two Sulphur hits.

Drake Wood was the losing pitcher for Sulphur. He struck out two, walked three and allowed four earned runs in 3.2 innings.