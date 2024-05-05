Latta golfers round up regional title

May 4—AFTON — It looks like the Latta High School boys golf team is more than ready to compete for a state title.

The Panthers ran away with the team championship at the Class 2A Regional Tournament held Wednesday at The Coves Golf Club in Afton.

The Panthers finished with a team score of 305 and ended up 20 strokes ahead of runner-up Regent Prep, who sat in second with a score of 325. Oklahoma Christian Academy was third at 333 followed by Velma-Alma at 344 and Walters at 348.

"I'm very proud of these young men, not just on the regional championship but how they have represented themselves, our school and our community throughout the year," Latta head golf coach Matt Bryant told The Ada News. "Next is state and we will be ready."

The Class 2A State Tournament is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at the Territory Golf Course in Duncan.

Benton Manly of Regent Prep won the regional medalist championship with a score of 68. Latta's Parker Pogue finished tied for the second-place spot with Carter Ray of Walters and Spencer Bullen of Nowata. However, Pogue earned the runner-up spot after a playoff.

Three other LHS golfers finished in the Top 10.

Carter Dotson shot a 77 and was seventh, Rhett Gray was a stroke back in eighth at 78 and Teegan Lancaster finished ninth after carding an 80.

Sam Brown finished with a 94 for the Panthers.

------o------

Wednesday, May 1

BOYS

Class 2A Regional

The Coves Golf Club

Team Standings

1. Latta 305

2. Regent Prep 325

3. OK Christian Academy 333

4. Velma-Alma 344

5. Walters 348

6. Pawnee 359

7. Red Oak 366

8. Nowata 367

9. Woodland 374

10. Empire 382

Top 10 Individuals

1. Benton Manly (Regent Prep) 68

2 Parker Pogue (Latta) 70

3. Spencer Bullen (Nowata) 70

4. Carter Ray (Walters) 70

5. Britt Bailey (OCA) 73

6. Cale Zachary (OCA) 75

7. Carter Dotson (Latta) 77

8. Rhett Gray (Latta) 78

9. Teegan Lancaster (Latta) 80

10. Eli Benard (Graham) 81

Latta Individual Results

Parker Pogue 70

Rhett Gray 78

Teegan Lancaster 80

Carter Dotson 77

Sam Brown 94