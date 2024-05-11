Latta coasts to 2A State championship

May 10—DUNCAN — The Latta High School boys golf team, to no one's surprise, came, they saw and they conquered at the Class 2A State Tournament held Monday and Tuesday at the Territory Golf Course.

Latta ran away with its second state championship in three years by posting a three-round total of 984. Everyone else was well over 1000 strokes. The Panthers won by 45.

Thomas Fay-Custer was runner-up at 1029, Regent Prep was third at 1038 and Turpin finished fourth at 1063. Private-school powerhouse Oklahoma Christian Academy rounded out the Top 5 by shooting 1070.

The Panthers shot 312 during the opening round and had already built a commanding lead by that point. Thomas carded a 340 and Turpin followed with a 345. After two rounds, Latta had totaled 650 and Thomas followed at 681.

Latta followed with a 338 in the second round and a 334 in the third and final round.

Senior Parker Pogue led the LHS contingent with a third-place finish in the Class 2A State medalist race. He fired off a 74-75-81—230. Pogue has signed with the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma to continue his golf career.

Carter Ray of Walters won the individual state title with a three-round score of 219. Benton Manly of Regent Prep was runner-up at 227.

The Pond Creek-Hunter duo of Jackson Jones and Gave Jones rounded out the Top 5 with scores of 231 and 235, respectively.

Latta's Rhett Gray followed with a 74-85-77—236 to finish sixth. Teammate Teegan Lancaster landed in the 15th spot with an 83-84-83—250.

Carter Dotson finished 32nd out of the field of 75 with an 81-94-93—268 and Sam Brown rounded out the Latta scoring with a 100-105-106—311.

------o------

May 6-7

BOYS

Class 2A State Tournament

At Territory Golf Course

Team Standings

1. Latta 312-338-334—984

2. Thomas 340-341-348—1029

3. Regent Prep 354-346-338—1038

4. Turpin 345-343-375—1063

5. Okla. Christian 349-350-371—1070

5. Velma-Alma 350-348-372—1070

7. Hobart 358-360-370—1088

8. Hydro-Eakly 360-355-375—1090

9. Pawnee 381-363-380—1124

10. Elmore City 381-370-377—1128

11. Shattuck 374-396-379—1149

12. Walters 393-390-389—1172

Top Individuals

219—Carter Ray, Walters, 72-72-75

227—Benton Manly, Regent Prep, 78-73-76

230—Parker Pogue, Latta, 74-75-81

231—Jackson Jones, Pond Creek-Hunter, 77-79-75

235—Gabe Jones, Pond Creek-Hunter, 75-83-77

236—Rhett Gray, Latta, 74-85-77

239—Britt Bailey, OCA, 83-78-78

241—Rocky Willis, Sayre, 80-80-81; Spencer Bullen, Nowata, 86-73-82; Tead Woods, Shattuck, 75-86-80

Individual Results

Latta: Teegan Lancaster 83-84-83—250, Carter Dotson 81-94-93—268, Sam Brown 100-105-106—311

Thomas: Rhett Dobbins 82-83-83—248, Vincent Aispuro 83-83-83—249, Dunkan Laughlin 87-86-86—259, Hunter Freeburg 88-89-96—273, Remington Kohout 100-98-116—314

Regent Prep: Cai Brookover 91-88-86—265, Rory Casey 89-89-94—272, JohnMark Roller 99-96-85—280, Cole Brookover 96-99-91—286

Turpin: Bryson Parker 82-82-78—242, Jag Huffman 86-85-93—264, Jhett Huffman 86-86-100—272, Gunner Post 91-90-104—285, Carson Peters 98-106-113—317

OCA: Cale Zachary 79-80-84—243, Holsten Cossey 93-96-101—290, Seth Thomas 94-96-108—298, Kolt Frost 109-108-118—335

Velma-Alma: Slade Strickland 84-82-86—252, Conner Bruce 82-85-95—262, Wyatt Davison 87-91-97—275, Jacob Sullivan 97-90-95—282, Conner Akers 100-106-96—302

Hobart: Brayden Theesen 88-86-93—267, Ty Harmon 89-88-94—271, Hudson Squires 95-92-92—279, Thatcher Heglin 91-97-91—279, Ethan Funkhouser 90-94-102—286

Hydro-Eakly: Conley King 94-84-86—264, Caje McKay 89-88-87—264, Easton Morris 87-89-103—279, Peyton Lierle 90-94-99—283, Carter Tharp 97-111-103—311

Pawnee: Bobby Dixon 89-85-92—266, Cash Wilson 97-85-95—277, Jose Ramirez 100-92-92—284, Adam Pratt 95-102-103—300, Cason Tatum 105-101-101—307

Elmore City: Joshua Nelson 84-87-92—263, Zane Balentine 98-89-87—274, Blake Airington 98-95-105—298, Caleby Lauderdale 101-106-94—301, Carsen Chapman 102-99-104—305

Shattuck: Benjamin Elam 92-89-95—276, Jose Nunez 101-108-90—299, Coleman Neubauer 106-113-114—333

Walters: Fisher Parks 99-99-99—297, Gunter Sain 114-116-98—328, Maverick Cooke 115-103-122—340, Preston Scott 108-117-117—342

Amber-Pocasset: Zachary Horry 95-94-98—287

Crescent: Luke Watkins 94-111-99—304

Graham-Dustin: Eli Benard 94-86-88—268

Ketchum: Brendan Smith 88-93-84—265

Merritt: Trace Touchstone 91-95-91—277

Okarche: Hunter Mueggenborg 94-84-84—262

Quinton: Blazyn Mckee 89-93-85—267

Red Oak: Landen Allen 83-90-86—259

Ringwood: Rowdy Schmidt 86-83-85—254

Ripley: Elijah Schatz 97-96-107—300

Summit Christian: Westin Ottwell 87-102-92—281

Waurika: Ryder Watkins 81-92-90—263