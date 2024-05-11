Latta coasts to 2A State championship
May 10—DUNCAN — The Latta High School boys golf team, to no one's surprise, came, they saw and they conquered at the Class 2A State Tournament held Monday and Tuesday at the Territory Golf Course.
Latta ran away with its second state championship in three years by posting a three-round total of 984. Everyone else was well over 1000 strokes. The Panthers won by 45.
Thomas Fay-Custer was runner-up at 1029, Regent Prep was third at 1038 and Turpin finished fourth at 1063. Private-school powerhouse Oklahoma Christian Academy rounded out the Top 5 by shooting 1070.
The Panthers shot 312 during the opening round and had already built a commanding lead by that point. Thomas carded a 340 and Turpin followed with a 345. After two rounds, Latta had totaled 650 and Thomas followed at 681.
Latta followed with a 338 in the second round and a 334 in the third and final round.
Senior Parker Pogue led the LHS contingent with a third-place finish in the Class 2A State medalist race. He fired off a 74-75-81—230. Pogue has signed with the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma to continue his golf career.
Carter Ray of Walters won the individual state title with a three-round score of 219. Benton Manly of Regent Prep was runner-up at 227.
The Pond Creek-Hunter duo of Jackson Jones and Gave Jones rounded out the Top 5 with scores of 231 and 235, respectively.
Latta's Rhett Gray followed with a 74-85-77—236 to finish sixth. Teammate Teegan Lancaster landed in the 15th spot with an 83-84-83—250.
Carter Dotson finished 32nd out of the field of 75 with an 81-94-93—268 and Sam Brown rounded out the Latta scoring with a 100-105-106—311.
May 6-7
BOYS
Class 2A State Tournament
At Territory Golf Course
Team Standings
1. Latta 312-338-334—984
2. Thomas 340-341-348—1029
3. Regent Prep 354-346-338—1038
4. Turpin 345-343-375—1063
5. Okla. Christian 349-350-371—1070
5. Velma-Alma 350-348-372—1070
7. Hobart 358-360-370—1088
8. Hydro-Eakly 360-355-375—1090
9. Pawnee 381-363-380—1124
10. Elmore City 381-370-377—1128
11. Shattuck 374-396-379—1149
12. Walters 393-390-389—1172
Top Individuals
219—Carter Ray, Walters, 72-72-75
227—Benton Manly, Regent Prep, 78-73-76
230—Parker Pogue, Latta, 74-75-81
231—Jackson Jones, Pond Creek-Hunter, 77-79-75
235—Gabe Jones, Pond Creek-Hunter, 75-83-77
236—Rhett Gray, Latta, 74-85-77
239—Britt Bailey, OCA, 83-78-78
241—Rocky Willis, Sayre, 80-80-81; Spencer Bullen, Nowata, 86-73-82; Tead Woods, Shattuck, 75-86-80
Individual Results
Latta: Teegan Lancaster 83-84-83—250, Carter Dotson 81-94-93—268, Sam Brown 100-105-106—311
Thomas: Rhett Dobbins 82-83-83—248, Vincent Aispuro 83-83-83—249, Dunkan Laughlin 87-86-86—259, Hunter Freeburg 88-89-96—273, Remington Kohout 100-98-116—314
Regent Prep: Cai Brookover 91-88-86—265, Rory Casey 89-89-94—272, JohnMark Roller 99-96-85—280, Cole Brookover 96-99-91—286
Turpin: Bryson Parker 82-82-78—242, Jag Huffman 86-85-93—264, Jhett Huffman 86-86-100—272, Gunner Post 91-90-104—285, Carson Peters 98-106-113—317
OCA: Cale Zachary 79-80-84—243, Holsten Cossey 93-96-101—290, Seth Thomas 94-96-108—298, Kolt Frost 109-108-118—335
Velma-Alma: Slade Strickland 84-82-86—252, Conner Bruce 82-85-95—262, Wyatt Davison 87-91-97—275, Jacob Sullivan 97-90-95—282, Conner Akers 100-106-96—302
Hobart: Brayden Theesen 88-86-93—267, Ty Harmon 89-88-94—271, Hudson Squires 95-92-92—279, Thatcher Heglin 91-97-91—279, Ethan Funkhouser 90-94-102—286
Hydro-Eakly: Conley King 94-84-86—264, Caje McKay 89-88-87—264, Easton Morris 87-89-103—279, Peyton Lierle 90-94-99—283, Carter Tharp 97-111-103—311
Pawnee: Bobby Dixon 89-85-92—266, Cash Wilson 97-85-95—277, Jose Ramirez 100-92-92—284, Adam Pratt 95-102-103—300, Cason Tatum 105-101-101—307
Elmore City: Joshua Nelson 84-87-92—263, Zane Balentine 98-89-87—274, Blake Airington 98-95-105—298, Caleby Lauderdale 101-106-94—301, Carsen Chapman 102-99-104—305
Shattuck: Benjamin Elam 92-89-95—276, Jose Nunez 101-108-90—299, Coleman Neubauer 106-113-114—333
Walters: Fisher Parks 99-99-99—297, Gunter Sain 114-116-98—328, Maverick Cooke 115-103-122—340, Preston Scott 108-117-117—342
Amber-Pocasset: Zachary Horry 95-94-98—287
Crescent: Luke Watkins 94-111-99—304
Graham-Dustin: Eli Benard 94-86-88—268
Ketchum: Brendan Smith 88-93-84—265
Merritt: Trace Touchstone 91-95-91—277
Okarche: Hunter Mueggenborg 94-84-84—262
Quinton: Blazyn Mckee 89-93-85—267
Red Oak: Landen Allen 83-90-86—259
Ringwood: Rowdy Schmidt 86-83-85—254
Ripley: Elijah Schatz 97-96-107—300
Summit Christian: Westin Ottwell 87-102-92—281
Waurika: Ryder Watkins 81-92-90—263