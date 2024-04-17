Latta boys finish fourth at Plainview event

Apr. 17—ARDMORE — The Latta High School boys golf team finished fourth behind three bigger schools Monday at the Plainview Invitational, hosted by the Dornick Hills Country Club.

Class 3A juggernaut Community Christian won the team title with a score of 591 and host Plainview — who competes in Class 4A — was runner-up at 595.

Class 4A Blanchard finished third with a 632 and Latta turned in a score of 638. Class 3A Kingston was a stroke behind Latta at 639.

LHS senior Parker Pogue paced the Panthers with a third-place finish in the medalist race. He shot a 74-69—143.

Collin Bond of Community Christian won the individual championship after firing a 68-70—138. Jace Chaney of Plainview was second at 74-67—141.

Plainview's Hudson Hobbs finished fourth at 77-68—145 and Carter Ray of Walters finished fifth at 76-69—143.

Rhett Gray was next for Latta with a 77-78—155. Other Latta scores included Teegan Lancaster, 77-90—167, Carter Dotson, 89-84—173; and Sam Brown, 100-97—197.

Latta returns to action Monday, April 22 at the Class 2A Qualifier hosted by the Falconhead Resort in Burneyville.

------o------

Monday, April 15

BOYS

Plainview Invitational

At Dornick Hills Country Club

Team Standings

1. Community Christian 591

2. Plainview 595

3. Blanchard 632

4. LATTA 638

5. Kingston 639

6. Marlow 641

7. Cushing 650

8. Yukon 570

9. Tishomingo 671

10. Marlow 2 689

Top 10 Individuals

1. Collin Bond (Community) 138

2. Jace Chaney (Plainview) 141

3. Parker Pogue (Latta) 143

4. Hudson Hobbs (Plainview) 145

5. Carter Ray (Walters) 145

6. Will Whorton (Community) 148

7. Carter Fernando (Plainview) 150

8. Maximus Karpe (Yukon) 152

9. Gage Tucker (Community) 152

10. Aaron Ellis (Kingston) 152

Latta Individual Results

Parker Pogue 143

Rhett Gray 155

Teegan Lancaster 167

Carter Dotson 173

Sam Brown 197