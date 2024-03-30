Latta boys bring home another golf title

Mar. 30—SEMINOLE — The Latta High School boys golf team is cookin' to start the 2024 spring season.

The Panthers won the Seminole Invitational Tournament Wednesday at the Jimmie Austin Golf Course with a team score of 296. Lone Grove was runner-up at 309 and North Rock Creek was a distant third at 335.

It was the second consecutive tournament championship for the talented Latta club and the Panthers shot below 300 in both events.

"I'm very excited how our boys have started our season out," Latta golf coach Matt Bryant told The Ada News. "Their early success is a testament to the work they have put in. Starting the season out with two team scores of under 300 is great."

Bryant said one of the goals the Panthers set as a team is to keep their overall scores at 300 or below.

"To start off this year with two tournaments and both being under 300 we couldn't be more happy. As the season goes on, it's going to be fun to watch this group."

Bryant said he's entered Latta into a few tournaments where the team will be competing against some of the top big schools in the state.

"We have scheduled them some very tough tournaments against much bigger schools than us. It will be fun to watch these guys compete against all those bigger schools," he said.

LHS Senior Parker Pogue won the medalist crown with a 69. Bliss Newton of Lone Gove was next after shooting a 71. Latta's Rhett Gray finished third with a 72 and teammate Teegan Lancaster was fourth with a 74.

Carter Dotson landed in the 13th spot with an 81 and Sam Brown rounded out the Latta scoring with a 95.

Latta returns to action April 4 at the Southern Oklahoma Invitational hosted by the Duncan Elks Golf & Country Club.

Coalgate's Madden tops the field in Kingston

KINGSTON — Coalgate senior Raeleigh Madden won the medalist crown Thursday at the Girls Buncombe Creek Bash.

The tournament was hosted by Kingston High School at the Buncombe Creek Golf Course.

Callie Dollarhide of Haworth was runner-up with a 90 and the Durant pair of Annie Miller and Teagen Wilkerson tied for third with identical scores of 93.

Durant won the team title with a score of 387. Silo was a distant second at 410.

Hardison captures second medalist title

CANADIAN — Roff junior Emma Hardison won the medalist championship at the Canadian Lady Cougar Classic held Tuesday at the Arrowhead State Park Golf Course.

Hardison — ranked No. 6 in Class 2A — won the event with a score of 87. Rhyatt Dunn of Eufaula was second with a 94, Saige Dandridge of Weleetka was third with a 96 and Claire Tabor of Muldrow was fourth at 97. It was Hardison's second tournament victory of the spring.

Two other Roff girls — Sophie Eldred and Keela Scott — made their golfing debuts. Scott finished 16th with a score of 11 and Eldred posted a score of 121.