Latrobe council meeting postponed due to lack of quorum

Aug. 9—Latrobe Council's monthly voting meeting has been postponed to Aug. 23 because the seven-member panel lacked a quorum to hold the session as regularly scheduled, on the second Monday of the month.

The postponement was attributed to "reasons beyond our control" in a posting Monday on the city's Facebook page.

City Manager Michael Gray indicated some council members were unable to attend the meeting because of illness or vacation plans. As a result, he said, "We don't have enough to form a quorum."

He said the voting session instead will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23, followed by a review of agenda items for council's September meeting.

Items slated for a vote in August include applications through a Westmoreland County program for funds to help demolish three dilapidated houses and revision of the 2021 city budget to include more than $409,000 in state-allocated covid-19 and fiscal recovery funding.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .