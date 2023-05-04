Latricia Trammell: Arike Ogunbowale is ready to lead the Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings have a new head coach, Latricia Trammell, and just drafted NCAA scoring leader Maddy Siegrist in the 2023 WNBA draft. The Wings no longer have Skylar Diggins-Smith or Allisha Gray so Dallas will lean on veteran guard Arike Ogunbowale to help lead the team this season.

Trammell believes Ogunbowale is ready for the challenge, while Ogunbowale mentions there are many players on the team who are also strong leaders. The humility that Ogunbowale has shown truly points toward her being a strong leader this season.

The Wings, Trammell said, are Ogunbowale’s team.

Coach T on the growth and leadership of Arike Ogunbowale. @DallasWings #WNBATwitter #WNBA “This is her team and she wants the responsibility” pic.twitter.com/ITpE57aht6 — Dorothy J. Gentry (@DorothyJGentry) April 30, 2023

The Wings are rebuilding their roster and oddsmakers have them at plus-3500 to win the 2023 WNBA championship. With Ogunbowale at the helm of the team, however, they are poised to prove the oddsmakers wrong and she believes they have the pieces to do so.

“I think they have a lot of respect for me and I respect them,” Ogunbowale said. “Yes, I am a leader, but we got Natasha (Howard), too. She’s won three championships and we got Diamond (DeShields), she won a championship. Satou (Sabally) has been here a while; Big T. We have a lot of players that can support me while I’m supporting (them) and vice versa. I think it is just really respect and what they give me I will give back.”

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire