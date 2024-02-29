Latrell Wrightsell will miss third straight game with injury for Alabama basketball

Alabama basketball guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. will miss his third consecutive game with a head injury, per a UA spokesperson.

Wrightsell, one of the Crimson Tide's starting guards, won't be available as Alabama faces Ole Miss on the road on Wednesday. He didn't make the trip to Oxford.

Wrightsell also did not play in the Florida and Kentucky games last week.

"It would be nice to have him back sooner rather than later but you also don't want to rush him," Alabama coach Nate Oats said Tuesday. "These things can go on and on if you don't handle it correctly or in the right manner. We're going to do it the right way and not rush him back but looking forward to getting him back as soon as we can."

Getting Wrightsell back for the Tennessee game would provide a significant boost for a game that could decide the SEC regular season championship. He's one of the Crimson Tide's most efficient offensive players, best perimeter defenders, one of the best shooters and a reliable free-throw shooter. Wrightsell has also gone 27-for-27 from the free-throw line. As for his shooting from deep, Wrightsell has made 57 of 128 triples (44.5%). Wrightsell is averaging nine points per game.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. injury: Alabama basketball guard out again