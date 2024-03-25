Will Latrell Wrightsell be back for Alabama basketball vs. UNC? Here's what Nate Oats said

Wrightsell is right.

Physically, that is. Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats said the Crimson Tide guard, who sustained a head injury during UA's 72-61 win over Grand Canyon University Sunday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, will be available to play Thursday in a Sweet 16 matchup with North Carolina.

"(Latrell) Wrightsell will be able to play with us Thursday. He got elbowed in the head, had a head injury," Oats said. "He's had some real bad luck here lately, but we're going to be playing again and he can play with us again on Thursday."

Wrightsell, who missed four games with a head injury over the last month of the regular season, exited the game in the first half after attempting to contest a shot and falling to the floor. He walked to the locker room with trainers and was quickly ruled out for a return.

One of Alabama's most efficient offensive players, Wrightsell has averaged nine points per game with 44% 3-point shooting on the season, along with a perfect 27-for-27 at the free-throw line. His poise and ball handling will be important for Alabama against the No. 1-seeded Tar Heels.

Wrightsell had scored just two points in 11 minutes against the Antelopes before the injury.

Reach Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

HIGHLIGHTS: Alabama vs Grand Canyon live score, updates, highlights from 2024 March Madness game

WRIGHTSELL UPDATE: Why Alabama basketball guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. didn't practice before Grand Canyon

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball's Nate Oats updates Latrell Wrightsell injury status