All-Latino baseball teams: The best all-time lineups of Latin American players

How stacked is the Dominican Republic? Hitting 448 career home runs isn't enough to crack the all-time starting lineup.

First player to ever hit at least 40 home runs and steal at least 40 bases in the same season? Not on the Cuban squad.

Only player to catch 2,000 games with one team? Impressive, but Puerto Rico's starting catcher is in the Hall of Fame.

And those 11 Gold Gloves at shortstop? Won't get you on Team Venezuela.

Those accomplishments belong to Nelson Cruz, José Canseco, Omar Vizquel and Yadier Molina, respectively, who — among others with All-Star and even Hall of Fame credentials — didn't make the cut when USA TODAY Sports put together its best all-time lineups from Latin America.

That big names got snubbed — even when the lineups were divided by country or territory — illustrates the impact Latino players have had in Major League Baseball for decades.

Sammy Sosa slugged 609 career home runs in 18 seasons in the majors.

Here are the all-time All-Latino baseball lineups by country or territory:

Dominican Republic

Catcher: Tony Peña

First base: Albert Pujols

Second base: Robinson Canó

Third base: Adrián Beltré

Shortstop: Miguel Tejada

Outfield: Vladimir Guerrero*

Outfield: Sammy Sosa

Outfield: Manny Ramírez

Designated hitter: David Ortiz

Utility: Felipe Alou

Starting pitcher: Pedro Martínez*

Starting pitcher: Juan Marichal*

Starting pitcher: Bartolo Colón

Closer: Francisco Cordero

Not making the cut: César Cedeño, Nelson Cruz, Julio Franco, Tony Fernández

Colorado Rockies' Andres Galarraga clubbed 399 home runs and was five-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger.

Venezuela

Catcher: Salvador Pérez

First base: Andrés Galarraga

Second base: José Altuve

Third base: Miguel Cabrera

Shortstop: Luis Aparicio*

Outfield: Bobby Abreu

Outfield: Carlos González

Outfield: Magglio Ordóñez

Designated hitter: Tony Armas

Utility: Melvin Mora

Starting pitcher: Félix Hernández

Starting pitcher: Freddy García

Starting pitcher: Johan Santana

Closer: Francisco Rodríguez

Not making the cut: Omar Vizquel, Dave Concepción, Ozzie Guillén, Ronald Acuña Jr.

Tony Perez slams a homer over the left field screen in the sixth inning of Game 7 of the 1975 World Series in Boston.

Cuba

Catcher: Yasmani Grandal

First base: Tony Pérez*

Second base: Tony Taylor

Third base: Omar Linares

Shortstop: Bert Campaneris

Outfield: Tony Oliva

Outfield: Cristóbal Torriente*

Outfield: Orestes "Minnie" Miñoso

Designated hitter: Rafael Palmeiro

Utility: Martín Dihigo*

Starting pitcher: Luis Tiant

Starting pitcher: Adolfo Luque

Starting pitcher: Mike Cuellar

Closer: Aroldis Chapman

Not making the cut: José Méndez*, José Canseco, Camilo Pascual, José Abreu, Liván Hernández, Orlando "El Duque" Hernández

Orlando Cepeda was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999 by the Veteran's Committee.

Puerto Rico

Catcher: Iván Rodríguez*

First base: Orlando Cepeda*

Second base: Roberto Alomar*

Third base: Mike Lowell

Shortstop: Francisco Lindor

Outfield: Roberto Clemente*

Outfield: Carlos Beltrán

Outfield: Juan González

Designated hitter: Carlos Delgado

Utility: Kiké Hernández

Starting pitcher: Javier Vázquez

Starting pitcher: Juan Pizarro

Starting pitcher: Jaime Navarro

Closer: Roberto Hernández

Not making the cut: Yadier Molina, Bernie Williams, Jorge Posada, Javy López, José Cruz

Fernando Valenzuela won 141 games with a 3.54 ERA in 17 seasons in the majors, mostly with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mexico

Catcher: Álex Treviño

First base: Ruben Amaro

Second base: Bobby Ávila

Third base: Aurelio Rodríguez

Shortstop: Vinny Castilla

Outfield: Karim García

Outfield: Alfredo Amézaga

Outfield: Jorge Orta

Designated hitter: Erubiel Durazo

Utility: Juan Castro

Starting pitcher: Fernando Valenzuela

Starting pitcher: Teddy Higuera

Starting pitcher: Esteban Loaiza

Closer: Joakim Soria

Panama

Catcher: Manny Sanguillén

First base: Rod Carew*

Second base: Rennie Stennett

Third base: Héctor López

Shortstop: Frankie Austin

Outfield: Ben Oglivie

Outfield: Omar Moreno

Outfield: Roberto Kelly

Designated hitter: Carlos Lee

Utility: Adolfo Phillips

Starting pitcher: Bruce Chen

Starting pitcher: Juan Berenguer

Starting pitcher: Ramiro Mendoza

Closer: Mariano Rivera*

Atlanta Braves center fielder Andruw Jones won 10 Gold Gloves in 17 seasons in the majors.

Combined team

Catcher: Yan Gomes (Brazil)

First base: Randal Simon (Curacao)

Second base: Jonathan Schoop (Curacao)

Third base: Xander Bogaerts (Aruba)

Shortstop: Andrelton Simmons (Curacao)

Outfield: Hensley Meulens (Curacao)

Outfield: Andruw Jones (Curacao)

Outfield: Marvin Benard (Nicaragua)

Designated hitter: Edgar Rentería (Colombia)

Utility: Jurickson Profar (Curacao)

Starting pitcher: Dennis Martínez (Nicaragua)

Starting pitcher: Vicente Padilla (Nicaragua)

Starting pitcher: José Quintana (Colombia)

Closer: Kenley Jansen (Curacao)

* National Baseball Hall of Famer.

