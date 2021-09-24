All-Latino baseball teams: The best all-time lineups of Latin American players
How stacked is the Dominican Republic? Hitting 448 career home runs isn't enough to crack the all-time starting lineup.
First player to ever hit at least 40 home runs and steal at least 40 bases in the same season? Not on the Cuban squad.
Only player to catch 2,000 games with one team? Impressive, but Puerto Rico's starting catcher is in the Hall of Fame.
And those 11 Gold Gloves at shortstop? Won't get you on Team Venezuela.
Those accomplishments belong to Nelson Cruz, José Canseco, Omar Vizquel and Yadier Molina, respectively, who — among others with All-Star and even Hall of Fame credentials — didn't make the cut when USA TODAY Sports put together its best all-time lineups from Latin America.
LINKS: Dominican Republic | Venezuela | Puerto Rico | Mexico | Panama | Rest of Latin America
That big names got snubbed — even when the lineups were divided by country or territory — illustrates the impact Latino players have had in Major League Baseball for decades.
Here are the all-time All-Latino baseball lineups by country or territory:
Dominican Republic
Catcher: Tony Peña
First base: Albert Pujols
Second base: Robinson Canó
Third base: Adrián Beltré
Shortstop: Miguel Tejada
Outfield: Vladimir Guerrero*
Outfield: Sammy Sosa
Outfield: Manny Ramírez
Designated hitter: David Ortiz
Utility: Felipe Alou
Starting pitcher: Pedro Martínez*
Starting pitcher: Juan Marichal*
Starting pitcher: Bartolo Colón
Closer: Francisco Cordero
Not making the cut: César Cedeño, Nelson Cruz, Julio Franco, Tony Fernández
Venezuela
Catcher: Salvador Pérez
First base: Andrés Galarraga
Second base: José Altuve
Third base: Miguel Cabrera
Shortstop: Luis Aparicio*
Outfield: Bobby Abreu
Outfield: Carlos González
Outfield: Magglio Ordóñez
Designated hitter: Tony Armas
Utility: Melvin Mora
Starting pitcher: Félix Hernández
Starting pitcher: Freddy García
Starting pitcher: Johan Santana
Closer: Francisco Rodríguez
Not making the cut: Omar Vizquel, Dave Concepción, Ozzie Guillén, Ronald Acuña Jr.
Cuba
Catcher: Yasmani Grandal
First base: Tony Pérez*
Second base: Tony Taylor
Third base: Omar Linares
Shortstop: Bert Campaneris
Outfield: Tony Oliva
Outfield: Cristóbal Torriente*
Outfield: Orestes "Minnie" Miñoso
Designated hitter: Rafael Palmeiro
Utility: Martín Dihigo*
Starting pitcher: Luis Tiant
Starting pitcher: Adolfo Luque
Starting pitcher: Mike Cuellar
Closer: Aroldis Chapman
Not making the cut: José Méndez*, José Canseco, Camilo Pascual, José Abreu, Liván Hernández, Orlando "El Duque" Hernández
Puerto Rico
Catcher: Iván Rodríguez*
First base: Orlando Cepeda*
Second base: Roberto Alomar*
Third base: Mike Lowell
Shortstop: Francisco Lindor
Outfield: Roberto Clemente*
Outfield: Carlos Beltrán
Outfield: Juan González
Designated hitter: Carlos Delgado
Utility: Kiké Hernández
Starting pitcher: Javier Vázquez
Starting pitcher: Juan Pizarro
Starting pitcher: Jaime Navarro
Closer: Roberto Hernández
Not making the cut: Yadier Molina, Bernie Williams, Jorge Posada, Javy López, José Cruz
Mexico
Catcher: Álex Treviño
First base: Ruben Amaro
Second base: Bobby Ávila
Third base: Aurelio Rodríguez
Shortstop: Vinny Castilla
Outfield: Karim García
Outfield: Alfredo Amézaga
Outfield: Jorge Orta
Designated hitter: Erubiel Durazo
Utility: Juan Castro
Starting pitcher: Fernando Valenzuela
Starting pitcher: Teddy Higuera
Starting pitcher: Esteban Loaiza
Closer: Joakim Soria
Panama
Catcher: Manny Sanguillén
First base: Rod Carew*
Second base: Rennie Stennett
Third base: Héctor López
Shortstop: Frankie Austin
Outfield: Ben Oglivie
Outfield: Omar Moreno
Outfield: Roberto Kelly
Designated hitter: Carlos Lee
Utility: Adolfo Phillips
Starting pitcher: Bruce Chen
Starting pitcher: Juan Berenguer
Starting pitcher: Ramiro Mendoza
Closer: Mariano Rivera*
Combined team
Catcher: Yan Gomes (Brazil)
First base: Randal Simon (Curacao)
Second base: Jonathan Schoop (Curacao)
Third base: Xander Bogaerts (Aruba)
Shortstop: Andrelton Simmons (Curacao)
Outfield: Hensley Meulens (Curacao)
Outfield: Andruw Jones (Curacao)
Outfield: Marvin Benard (Nicaragua)
Designated hitter: Edgar Rentería (Colombia)
Utility: Jurickson Profar (Curacao)
Starting pitcher: Dennis Martínez (Nicaragua)
Starting pitcher: Vicente Padilla (Nicaragua)
Starting pitcher: José Quintana (Colombia)
Closer: Kenley Jansen (Curacao)
* National Baseball Hall of Famer.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Best all-time baseball lineups of Latin American players by country