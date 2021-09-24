All-Latino baseball team: The best all-time lineup of players born in Mexico

Fernando Valenzuela blasted on the seen in 1981 and won the NL Rookie of the Year and Cy Young awards.

As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, USA TODAY Sports put together All-Latino baseball lineups from throughout Latin America.

The pipeline of baseball talent from Mexico to the majors has been steady.

But no one captured the attention of the baseball world like Fernando Valenzuela.

The 19-year-old from rural Mexico emerged on the scene in 1980 with the Los Angeles Dodgers and sparked a phenomenon known as “Fernandomania.”

In 1981, he led the Dodgers to their first World Series title in a generation and became the only pitcher in history to win the Cy Young Award and Rookie of the Year honors in the same season.

The eccentric left-hander retired from baseball after the 1997 season and still remains the most distinguished player to hail from Mexico.

Vinny Castilla spent 16 season in the majors, nine of them with the Colorado Rockies.

Here are the players who made the team:

Catcher: Álex Treviño, 1978-90

First base: Rubén Amaro, 1958-69

Second base: Bobby Ávila, 1949-59

Third base: Aurelio Rodríguez, 1967-83

Aurelio Rodriguez played 17 major league seaons, nine with the Detroit Tigers and won a Gold Glove.

Shortstop: Vinny Castilla, 1991-2006

Outfield: Karim García, 1995-2004

Outfield: Alfredo Amézaga, 2002-11

Outfield: Jorge Orta, 1972-87

Designated hitter: Erubiel Durazo, 1999-2005

Erubiel Durazo spent six years in the majors and slugged 94 home runs.

Utility: Juan Castro, 1995-2011

Starting pitcher: Fernando Valenzuela, 1980-97

Starting pitcher: Teddy Higuera, 1985-94

Starting pitcher: Esteban Loaiza, 1995-2008

Relief pitcher: Joakim Soria, 2007-current

Joakim Soria has over 200 saves and is currently on the Toronto Blue Jays.

