Latin American Sports Headlines at 6:00 a.m. EDT

FIFA unites World Cup winners and club executives as teammates to study for soccer diploma
The New Orleans Pelicans have opted not to take the Los Angeles Lakers' first-round pick in this year's NBA Draft as part of the Anthony Davis trade. The Pelicans will take the Lakers' pick next year.
Swinney didn't need transfers to build Clemson into a national powerhouse. But the times have changed and he may now be hurting the Tigers with his old-school approach.
One team will go on to the Eastern Conference finals. The other will go home.
With the right summer moves and expected health, there's no reason to believe the Thunder couldn't win the whole thing next season.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pad Forde project if the Big Ten overtake the SEC, UCLA owing Cal money, Julian Lewis visiting Indiana, and a lawsuit against Cold Stone Creamery.
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
The Cavaliers have some questions about frontcourt fit and the future of star scorer Donovan Mitchell.
For the first time in two decades, the Minnesota Timberwolves are headed to the Western Conference finals.
The Nuggets have the best player in basketball in Nikola Jokić, and he should have at least another 5-6 years left of MVP-caliber play.
Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is back for another season of On the Clock with Krysten Peek. Krysten just spent the week in Chicago at the NBA Draft Combine and kicks off draft season joined by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone.
The Mavericks will face the Nuggets or Timberwolves for a trip to the NBA Finals.
Kelly said LSU hasn't "fared very well" in its attempts to add transfer defensive linemen.
Fox Sports will televise one home game for each remaining Pac-12 team.
The Knicks haven't played a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden since 1995, when they lost to ... the Pacers.
Vincent Goodwill checks in from Denver after watching the Nuggets take game 5 from the Timberwolves to break down the NBA Playoffs and the Lakers coaching search.
The date for Tyson-Paul will be announced by next Friday.
The NFL schedule release, much to the chagrin of Andy Behrens, has become a thing. But here on the Yahoo Fantasy pod, we take the schedule release and turn it into a goldmine of fantasy content and conversation. Now that we know the when, Dalton Del Don and Behrens identify when we will know the answers to the most important fantasy questions of the 2024 NFL season.
Jayson Tatum and Al Horford came up big for the Celtics against a short-handed but scrappy opponent.
Shrewd moves and timely deals have the aggressive Mavericks moving on in the postseason — and perhaps to an even better tomorrow.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski debuts a series investigating historical rookie trends at each position. First up, the tight ends!