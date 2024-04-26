Latin American Sports Headlines at 6:26 a.m. EDT
Marta says this will be her final year with Brazil's women's national team
Marta says this will be her final year with Brazil's women's national team
The Lakers find themselves in a familiar hole versus the reigning champions and can't seem to find a way out.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson and former NFL running back Damien Harris to give their initial thoughts and takeaways from a wild first night of the 2024 NFL Draft. The trio dive into a few standout selections, including plenty of time analyzing what the Atlanta Falcons could possibly be thinking by taking Michael Penix Jr, J.J. McCarthy and Drake Maye and their respective fits with the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots, why Tennessee Titans fans should be ecstatic about the J.C. Latham pick, Xavier Worthy's instant impact potential with the Kansas City Chiefs and why the Las Vegas Raiders took a tight end in the first round two years in a row.
Not everyone was thrilled with their team's draft on Thursday night.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald breakdown the five biggest fantasy storylines from night one of the draft and provide instant draft grades and dynasty rookie rankings.
Round 1 is here in Detroit. Stay updated with Yahoo Sports.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don debuts The Scorecard, a weekly series featuring his takes on key MLB player notes.
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
Reggie Bush took a victory lap at the Los Angeles Coliseum Thursday while delivering a message to the NCAA.
Have a couple of fantasy baseball teams but are unsure how to keep them strong and winning now that the season has started? Don't worry — Scott Pianowski has your back.
There have been some noteworthy moves in the fantasy baseball reliever landscape. Dalton Del Don breaks down the most important.
"Drake compares himself a lot to Josh Allen, he's been doing that for quite a while. We'll see about that."
Will millions, even 10 million, still watch like always, or has the fractured sport's flailing interest carry over even to its signature event?
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
Fred Zinkie examines two pitchers to deal while their value is trending up and a few others it's worth trying to acquire.
The NFL world shook with the news of the Bills trading star receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. Matt Harmon analyzes the move for fantasy football.
Tiger Woods may not be what he once was, but his legion of fans is still enthralled with him at Augusta.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Charlie Woods shot a 9-over 81 in the first stage of U.S. Open qualifying on Thursday in Florida.
No injuries were reported in the two-car crash.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a series of pickups to assist every manager, starting with a duo of Rockies ahead of a Colorado homestand.