Latin American Sports Headlines at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Messi's $20.4 million compensation with Miami exceeds all but 3 other MLS teams
ESPN's Joe Tessitore described the incident as an “absolute clown show garbage amateur hour."
The reigning world No. 1 started the second major of the year with the shot of the tournament so far.
On the eve of the PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce from his wife, Erica.
Mike Tyson will be 31 years older than Jake Paul when they step into the ring this summer.
Even without his Apple deal and his equity in Inter Miami, Lionel Messi is making more money than all but a few MLS teams.
They will wear these up to two times during the 2024 NFL season.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss UNC potentially leaving the ACC, the Pac-2's new broadcast partner, the latest on the NCAA settlement, Doug Gottleib coaching college basketball, and Red Lobster facing financial troubles.
Buck has not called a baseball game since Game 6 of the 2021 World Series.
The Chargers once again pulled no punches with their schedule release video.
Free agency is more than 5 months away, but today's performances will shape this winter's contracts.
Year 1 of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard was one big mess.
Clark set the Indiana Fever’s franchise record for turnovers (10), shot 5-of-15 from the floor and struggled with the Connecticut Sun’s physical defense.
Like Steve Harvey and the "Moonlight" debacle, Lt. Dan Hennessey made a brutal mistake on the mic on Sunday in Perth.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go where no pod has gone before after the NFL Draft. They identify the biggest winners and losers in the fantasy world. This is totally an original idea so don't fact check us. Behrens also reveals the four biggest debates he had when putting together his rookie dynasty rankings.
With the lottery order set, here's a look at Yahoo Sports' projections for both rounds of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald breakdown the five biggest fantasy storylines from night one of the draft and provide instant draft grades and dynasty rookie rankings.
What did the guy with the acrimonious divorce from a Brazilian supermodel think was going to happen?
The return of the long-anticipated college football video game has a release date.
Kyle Larson is among 34 drivers entered for 33 starting spots.
Dan Titus shares three takeaways from this fantasy basketball season for managers to remember next season.