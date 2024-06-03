Latin American Sports Headlines at 12:59 a.m. EDT
West Indies opens its T20 World Cup with a nervy win. Then Namibia edges Oman in a Super Over
West Indies opens its T20 World Cup with a nervy win. Then Namibia edges Oman in a Super Over
The Oilers are headed to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in nearly two decades.
Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham told reporters he's always prepared to fight after an on-field confrontation with Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras.
It wasn't the best fight, but Zhilei Zhang made the most of it.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
Pat Knight is leaving a cushy NBA job to be the head coach at NAIA Marian University.
Dalton Del Don delivers his latest batch of observations as we enter Week 7 of the fantasy baseball season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football crew got together for their very first mock draft of 2024. Andy Behrens recaps the results.
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
Fox Sports will televise one home game for each remaining Pac-12 team.
Dalton Del Don puts some fraudulent stats under the magnifying glass as we move through Week 7 of the fantasy baseball season.
The Chiefs have some good home opponents this season.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus continues his positional exit interviews with the shooting guards.
The New Orleans Pelicans have opted not to take the Los Angeles Lakers' first-round pick in this year's NBA Draft as part of the Anthony Davis trade. The Pelicans will take the Lakers' pick next year.
The return of the long-anticipated college football video game has a release date.
Some key hitting performances need a trip under the magnifying glass. Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski does just that and advises managers on what to do next.
Teams have made their big splashes in free agency and made their draft picks, it's time for you to do the same. It's fantasy football mock draft time. Some call this time of year best ball season, others know it's an opportunity to get a leg up on your competition for when you have to draft in August. The staff at Yahoo Fantasy did their first mock draft of the 2024 season to help you with the latter. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are here to break it all down by each round and crush some staff members in the process.
The difference now — in theory — is that Jackson should be more elusive when he’s running the ball or navigating the pocket, while also not wearing down late in games while pushing a higher tempo scheme.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Oneil Cruz's smashing night at the dish, Kyle Tucker and Shohei Ohtani leading the league and are joined by Royals broadcaster Jake Eisenberg to talk about Kansas City’s success in 2024.
Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is back for another season of On the Clock with Krysten Peek. Krysten just spent the week in Chicago at the NBA Draft Combine and kicks off draft season joined by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone.
The game’s full name: The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.