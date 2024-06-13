Latin American Sports Headlines at 12:24 a.m. EDT
India beats United States at the cricket Twenty20 World Cup, West Indies defeats New Zealand
After the announcement of Jerry West's death on Wednesday, the basketball world took time to pay their respects to the late legend.
A 22-2 Mavericks run in the fourth quarter nearly turned around the 2024 NBA Finals. Instead, the Celtics are one win from title No. 18.
With every participating team having released their set, let's rank and grade them all.
Tom Brady received his red jacket in front of former teammates, coaches and a sold-out crowd in Foxborough on Wednesday night.
Barkov did not play the final 9:28 of Florida's Game 2 win over Edmonton.
Holliday's card was a previously unannounced addition to the latest Topps set.
Owner Jeffrey Lurie is reportedly selling a minority stake in the Eagles, and Jason Kelce is interested.
America's major could open up new opportunities for LIV Golf players to join its fields.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
"Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef" streams on Sept. 2.
Jerry West died on Wednesday morning. He was 86.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Sam Darnold signed a one-year deal with the Vikings earlier this offseason.
The NFL schedule release, much to the chagrin of Andy Behrens, has become a thing. But here on the Yahoo Fantasy pod, we take the schedule release and turn it into a goldmine of fantasy content and conversation. Now that we know the when, Dalton Del Don and Behrens identify when we will know the answers to the most important fantasy questions of the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Saleh said he was not disappointed. "He had something that was very important to him, and if it’s important to him, it’s important to us."
On today's episode, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab unpack one big question for every AFC team heading into the 2024 NFL season.
Scottie Scheffler is on the kind of heater golf hasn't seen since Tiger Woods' heyday.