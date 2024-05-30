Latin American Sports Headlines at 12:58 a.m. EDT
Argentina court postpones the start of a trial in a criminal case involving the death of Maradona
Argentina court postpones the start of a trial in a criminal case involving the death of Maradona
Battie was shot and his older brother was killed on May 18.
The Chiefs' bizarre offseason rolls on.
Louisville police have disciplined the police officer whose body camera was not active during Scheffler's arrest.
Footage that would help clear up the Scottie Scheffler-police confrontation either doesn't exist or hasn't been found.
Scottie Scheffler was arrested by police en route to Valhalla Golf Club during a traffic incident.
The World No. 1 is free of all charges stemming from a confrontation outside Valhalla Golf Club on May 17.
Ricky Alderete will be sentenced on July 1.
Bryce Harper was not happy after a rough start on Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco.
We put a bow on our draft season coverage on the pod with the one and only Dalton Del Don. It's been a minute since we've had our beloved 'Stat Nerd' co-host on the show and boy does he deliver in his glorious return. Del Don shares 12 rookie fantasy ranking hot takes that get heat checked by Matt Harmon. Some takes are thought provoking while others have Harmon's head spinning
Two runners have been called out for interference on an infield fly in the past week.
Demus will receive her gold medal at a ceremony at the foot of the Eiffel Tower during the 2024 Summer Olympics.
In the NFL it feels like at least one-third of the league's head coaches are always feeling the heat any given season. Some may even be dead men walking. ESPN and Omaha productions' Kevin Clark joins Charles McDonald on the latest episode of The Exempt List to identify the coaches that are on the hot seat and maybe even 'pre-fired' heading into the 2024 season.
Donovan Mitchell will miss Monday's Game 4 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.
Vulnerability is considered a weakness in sports until it isn't, and the Boston Celtics forward is floating in between.
Vincent Goodwill checks in from Denver after watching the Nuggets take game 5 from the Timberwolves to break down the NBA Playoffs and the Lakers coaching search.
The biggest question looming over the NBA draft combine this week: How will Bronny James do?
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
The Seminoles lost 23-16 to Tennessee in the first-ever BCS title game.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up his top buy low/high and sell low-high candidates for Week 6.
Wembanyama and Holmgren received 99 of a possible 99 first first-place votes.