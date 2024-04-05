Latin American Sports Headlines at 6:11 p.m. EDT
Inter Miami says Lionel Messi will play Saturday against Colorado in MLS match
Caitlin Clark was reportedly very interested in going to UConn.
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
Davis was notified several times by tournament officials before being assessed the one-stroke penalty.
A bad call wasn't the only reason Iowa won, but it was definitely the game's biggest moment.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
The Huskies had Clark on lockdown. It didn't matter. Hannah Stuelke, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall and the rest of the Hawkeyes held their own and now they're now one game from winning it all.
Andy Behrens recaps the final baseball mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, where one team definitely stood out.
Mike Tyson is supposed to step in the ring against Jake Paul on July 20.
Fred Zinkie shares winning strategies to keep in mind when drafting your team this fantasy baseball season.
Following the incident, the team moved to a different hotel closer to the host city.
Who has the least amount of worries attached to them in 2024? Jorge Martin reveals the steadiest performers for each of the first 10 rounds.
Dalton Del Don continues his series of bust candidates, identifying a group of outfielders who should be draft-day fades.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don continues his sleeper series identifying draft gems at every position. This time, he highlights some outfielders.
No one likes talking about busts, but identifying them can help you avoid a problem down the line. Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights some infield draft fades.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew reveals some of their favorite draft-day value picks with just a few days left until MLB Opening Day.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
Van Lith will still be eligible to play in the 2024-25 season if she transfers again.
The Warriors blew out the Rockets 133-110.