Latin American Sports Headlines at 12:18 a.m. EDT

Bowlers dominate in big wins for South Africa and Afghanistan at cricket's Twenty20 World Cup
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Allen was a seven-time first-team All-Pro and part of the Cowboys' Super Bowl XXX winning team.
The Sky have broken their silence about the flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark, and they had a lot to say.
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
The Giants acquired Waller in a March 2023 trade.
Dan Titus shares three takeaways from this fantasy basketball season for managers to remember next season.
The game’s full name: The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.
Dalton Del Don delivers his latest batch of observations as we enter Week 7 of the fantasy baseball season.
Pat Knight is leaving a cushy NBA job to be the head coach at NAIA Marian University.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a fresh batch of midweek pickups to consider, led by a former Dodgers prospect.
The return of the long-anticipated college football video game has a release date.
Swinney didn't need transfers to build Clemson into a national powerhouse. But the times have changed and he may now be hurting the Tigers with his old-school approach.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus debuts a special five-part edition of From Deep, highlighting the hits, misses and breakouts at each position from the 2023-24 season. First up, the point guards.
Scott Pianowski breaks down the recent NFL schedule release from a fantasy football perspective.
It’s a strange feeling when the guy who just lost his third and probably last shot at a UFC title ends up walking away at the end of the night looking like a hero.
Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham told reporters he's always prepared to fight after an on-field confrontation with Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras.
A decision on Tucupita Marcano's lifetime ban is reportedly "imminent."
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski answers your pressing questions in his latest mailbag as we head toward the end of Week 6.
Cousins is bringing his signature brand of intense-sports-dad energy to Atlanta, and the team is all-in.