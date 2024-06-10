Latin American Sports Headlines at 11:41 a.m. EDT
Valencia fans who insulted Vinícius are first to be convicted for racism abuse in Spanish soccer
Valencia fans who insulted Vinícius are first to be convicted for racism abuse in Spanish soccer
The Detroit Tigers' scoreboard operator had some fun at Aaron Rodgers' expense during Sunday's game with the Milwaukee Brewers.
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Over 90 minutes Saturday at Commanders Field, a test turned into an embarrassment, the worst defeat of the Gregg Berhalter era, and the worst possible start to what should be a special summer.
Saturday's 5-1 shellacking by Colombia reignited scrutiny on U.S. men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
You never know what you're going to see in a UFC bout.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
This was not your typical Verstappen snoozer.
Scheffler's win is his fifth in seven tournaments, a sizzling stretch that includes victories at the Masters and The Players Championship. Up next, the U.S. Open.
The NFL schedule release, much to the chagrin of Andy Behrens, has become a thing. But here on the Yahoo Fantasy pod, we take the schedule release and turn it into a goldmine of fantasy content and conversation. Now that we know the when, Dalton Del Don and Behrens identify when we will know the answers to the most important fantasy questions of the 2024 NFL season.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski debuts a series investigating historical rookie trends at each position. First up, the tight ends!
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus debuts a special five-part edition of From Deep, highlighting the hits, misses and breakouts at each position from the 2023-24 season. First up, the point guards.
Bryce Harper put on a show for fans at the MLB London Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets, celebrating with a soccer-style slide after his home run.
Scott Pianowski breaks down the recent NFL schedule release from a fantasy football perspective.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice addressed his offseason legal issues publicly for the first time, saying he is attempting to improve as a person.
Dan Hurley may be headed to the Lakers. It was probably inevitable.
Chennedy Carter's flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark has become something bigger.
Dalton Del Don reveals the top widely available hitters fantasy baseball managers should consider adding for Week 8.