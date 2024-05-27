Latin American Sports Headlines at 11:45 a.m. EDT
Braves' Acuña is placed on IL after suffering a 2nd season-ending knee injury in 4 years
An argument between Boston Red Sox reliever Chris Martin and Milwaukee Brewers first base coach Quintin Berry caused a bench-clearing confrontation at Fenway Park on Sunday.
A league without a fully operational Acuña is a less interesting, less enjoyable league. His absence will be loud.
Monday's loss to Alexander Zverev was only Nadal's fourth at the French Open.
Acuña fell to the turf while running on the base paths.
Clark has her first WNBA win, thanks to her first WNBA dagger.
Grayson Murray died on Saturday, shortly after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge. He was 30.
Week 5 of the fantasy baseball season has arrived. Fred Zinkie offers up some key pieces of pitcher strategy to start the week off right.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a fresh batch of midweek pickups to consider, led by a former Dodgers prospect.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde unpack the latest update on the House v. NCAA case, react to Twitter beef happening at Colorado, and the worst Kentucky Derby names ever.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go where no pod has gone before after the NFL Draft. They identify the biggest winners and losers in the fantasy world. This is totally an original idea so don't fact check us. Behrens also reveals the four biggest debates he had when putting together his rookie dynasty rankings.
The biggest question looming over the NBA draft combine this week: How will Bronny James do?
If the Warriors wish to build the best possible team around Curry during his final years, they will need to consider the possibility of trading Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, who should each fetch a significant trade return.
Carter played five seasons with the franchise, helping them to the second round twice.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up his top buy low/high and sell low-high candidates for Week 6.
Vulnerability is considered a weakness in sports until it isn't, and the Boston Celtics forward is floating in between.
The Yahoo Fantasy football crew got together for their very first mock draft of 2024. Andy Behrens recaps the results.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jake Fischer to recap the NBA Playoffs action from the weekend before talking with Krysten Peek about the 2024 NBA Draft.
The "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" lived up to the hype with a thrilling finish after a lengthy weather delay.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Oneil Cruz's smashing night at the dish, Kyle Tucker and Shohei Ohtani leading the league and are joined by Royals broadcaster Jake Eisenberg to talk about Kansas City’s success in 2024.
While it's not the best week for securing pitching services on the fantasy waiver wire, Fred Zinkie has you covered with a blueprint to maneuver the hurdles.